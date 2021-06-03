Take $35 off these industrial DIY pipe shelves starting at just $15

YITAMOTOR (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 5-Tier Industrial DIY Pipe Shelf for $34.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. When you do, it automatically takes a full $35 off the list price, dropping it down to the lowest we’ve ever tracked. Perfect for the modern homemaker, these rugged iron shelves offer a unique style as well as added storage space. Each piece is designed to honor that iconic industrial-era look with a matte-black finish. The DIY aspect means it’s your creativity that’ll make the most of your shelving, and the bracket flange can be easily screwed into the floor, walls, or even on the ceiling. The full shelf measures a little over 59-inches tall, and shelving planks are not included. Rated 4.6/5 stars. See below for more.

The 3-tier version of this shelf is also seeing a massive discount today. When you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll see the price go down from $50 to just $15 Prime shipped. It’s never been most cost-effective to mix and match, bringing a chic, timeless new piece to your home or rental property. And with all those savings, you can throw in some hand-salvaged barnwood planks to finish the job, (or pick up any number of options from Home Depot.)

To brighten up your space in a clean, sustainable way, consider breathing some new life into your routine. Aerogarden offers a huge variety of indoor hydroponic gardening systems, and you don’t even have to water them to enjoy fresh, garden vegetables at your fingertips. Right now, you can test the waters with a simple three plant pod garden down to $40.50. And there’s even more exciting new projects tucked away in our home goods guide.

YITAHOME Industrial Pipe Shelf features:

CLASSICALLY RUSTIC- Immediately adds depth and character to any home or office. Its powder coated iron frame exhibit an antique vibe. Fashionable and functional.

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & PRACTICAL- Can be suspended on your ceiling or stand upright on the floor. Easy “do it yourself” project for your home or office. You can use it “DIY” your bookshelf, kitchen shelf, bathroom shelf, or other shelf, add extra storage space.

DURABLE & STURDY- Crafted with wrought iron in a matte black finish, 2 brackets allow it to firmly fix on the wall or floor. No matter what board you can choose to DIY as long as the size is correct.

