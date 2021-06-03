AeroGarden’s 3-plant Sprout indoor garden system hits all-time low at $40.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the 2020 AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden system for $40.56 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is 59% off the going rate and the best price we have ever tracked by a long shot. Already one of the most affordable options in the AeroGarden lineup, this is a particularly great starter option for folks looking to bring the garden indoors all-year round for fresh veggies, herbs, flowers, and more. It can support up to three plants at once (roughly 10-inches tall) and ships with everything you need to get started like the 10-watt LED light system alongside the included 3-pod seed kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill). One-touch controls with no soil needed, it’s also about as easy as it gets for folks not particularly confident in their green thumb skills. Rated 4+ stars from over 480 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can customize your crop with everything from salsa growing pods, wild lettuces, tomatoes, and even mountain meadow flowers if the included pods aren’t working for you. The AeroGarden seed pods go for around $14 or $15 on Amazon with solid ratings and are fully compatible with the Sprout model above.

But if you’re more focused on your outdoor space these days, head over to our Green Deals and home goods hub for even more discounts. Today’s Miracle-Gro Gold Box with deals from $7.50 is a great place to start, but we also have ongoing deals on Sun Joe’s 16-inch Electric Tiller at $109 as well as this Home Depot Greenworks sale with up to $150 in savings on electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and more.

More on the AeroGarden Sprout:

BRAND NEW DESIGN – Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders

PLANT TO PLATE – up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10″ tall. Plants grow in water, not soil – an advanced indoor garden made simple!

HIGH EFFICIENCY LED LIGHTS – Our energy efficient full spectrum 10-watt LED grow lights tune to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (3 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth

