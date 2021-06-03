FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AeroGarden’s 3-plant Sprout indoor garden system hits all-time low at $40.50 (Reg. $100)

-
AmazonAerogarden
Reg. $100 $40.50

Amazon is now offering the 2020 AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden system for $40.56 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is 59% off the going rate and the best price we have ever tracked by a long shot. Already one of the most affordable options in the AeroGarden lineup, this is a particularly great starter option for folks looking to bring the garden indoors all-year round for fresh veggies, herbs, flowers, and more. It can support up to three plants at once (roughly 10-inches tall) and ships with everything you need to get started like the 10-watt LED light system alongside the included 3-pod seed kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill). One-touch controls with no soil needed, it’s also about as easy as it gets for folks not particularly confident in their green thumb skills. Rated 4+ stars from over 480 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You can customize your crop with everything from salsa growing pods, wild lettuces, tomatoes, and even mountain meadow flowers if the included pods aren’t working for you. The AeroGarden seed pods go for around $14 or $15 on Amazon with solid ratings and are fully compatible with the Sprout model above. 

But if you’re more focused on your outdoor space these days, head over to our Green Deals and home goods hub for even more discounts. Today’s Miracle-Gro Gold Box with deals from $7.50 is a great place to start, but we also have ongoing deals on Sun Joe’s 16-inch Electric Tiller at $109 as well as this Home Depot Greenworks sale with up to $150 in savings on electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and more. 

More on the AeroGarden Sprout:

  • BRAND NEW DESIGN – Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders
  • PLANT TO PLATE – up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10″ tall. Plants grow in water, not soil – an advanced indoor garden made simple!
  • HIGH EFFICIENCY LED LIGHTS – Our energy efficient full spectrum 10-watt LED grow lights tune to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
  • INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (3 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Aerogarden

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Take $35 off these industrial DIY pipe shelves starting...
Stock up on highly-rated D’Addario guitar string...
Chefman’s family-sized 8-quart TurboFry Touch Air...
Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro sees first Amazon dis...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Car Mount $22 ...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, Ave...
Eve’s power-monitoring Energy Strip with HomeKit ...
Score a new RFID-blocking leather wallet in today’...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 24V 22-inch hedge trimmer returns to Amazon low at $100, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Ditch oil + gas with Greenworks Pro 80V Brushless Electric Mower at $400, more

Learn More
50% off

Joe’s New Balance updates your running gear with hundreds of styles under $60

under $60 Learn More
$35 off

Take $35 off these industrial DIY pipe shelves starting at just $15

From $15 Learn More
Orig. $700

Dyson’s refurbished ‘most intelligent cordless vacuum’ sees $270 discount to $430, today only

$430 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 3, 2021 – M1 iPad Pro $50 off, Eve HomeKit accessories from $40, more

Listen now
30% off

Stock up on highly-rated D’Addario guitar strings with these rare deals: 3-pack $10 (Up to 30% off)

From $10 Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on Philips’ Norelco OneBlade Pro with 14-length comb down at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More