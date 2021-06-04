LIFX’s Z-TV Light Strip brings color bias illumination to your HomeKit setup for $60

Amazon currently offers the LIFX Z-TV Color Light Strip for $59.99 shipped. Typically fetching $70, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year alongside $10 in savings. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the 2021 low and is the best in months. Perfect for bringing a pop of color into your home theater, or really anywhere else in your smart home, LIFX’s Z Light Strip measures over three feet in length and pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It also stands out from other options on the market with the ability to light up with multiple colors at a time. Alongside HomeKit support, you’ll also find Alexa and Assistant voice control as well as compatibility with the smartphone app and more. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the HomeKit support isn’t a must, going with TP-Link’s smart color light strip at $55 will let you pocket some extra cash while enjoying much of the same functionality noted above. There’s still voice control, but this alternative leverages Alexa and Assistant for the task alongside a smartphone app for scheduling and the like. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

And speaking of LIFX, the brand just launched its new in-wall smart light switch which arrives with much of the same smart home functionality noted above. With the ability to bring overhead lighting into the rest of your smart set up, it works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Be sure to get a closer look in our launch coverage, and then go dive into our smart home guide for all of the weekend’s other best deals.

LIFX Z-TV Color Light Strip features:

Elevate the way you watch your favorite shows with this LIFX Z TV backlight kit. The smart LED backlighting delivers a cinematic glow that enhances your viewing and gaming experience, while the Polychrome technology lets you create custom light gradients. This LIFX Z TV backlight kit integrates seamlessly with smart voice-assisted devices, enabling control through phone or voice commands.

