There are plenty of streaming microphones on the market, but when it comes to premium solutions that look fantastic, the list shrinks considerably. Just last week we covered ROCCAT Torch, but now EPOS B20 tries to steal the spotlight with a solid aluminum shell, USB-C connectivity, studio-quality audio, and more. The product debuts after 115 years of experience in the audio engineering business. Continue reading to learn more.

EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone will look great on your desk

While EPOS B20 may have an eye-catching appearance, the features don’t stop there. It’s touted as being able to capture clear and enhanced vocals with deep bass and treble tones. Studio-broadcast quality is 24-bit 48kHz, and it’s able to strip away unwanted background noise while still offering up a lag-free experience.

There are a few quick-access buttons and dials along EPOS B20 that control volume, gain, and mute. Connectivity includes a 3.5mm headphone port in addition to USB-C. Cardioid, stereo, bi-directional or omni-directional sound pickup options are also offered. Settings for noise reduction, microphone equalizer, and reverb controls can be tweaked using the EPOS Gaming Suite.

This microphone is surrounded by a solid aluminum shell, which is both durable and lightweight. It can be upheld using the included desk stand. If you’d like to attach it to a boom arm, a 3/8-inch thread allows you to easily do so.

“The B20 is ideal for players wishing to elevate the quality of their recording, broadcasting, and audio communications. We pride ourselves on developing products that fully immerse people into games, and we are proud the B20 continues this legacy,” said Maja Sand-Grimnitz, director, Global Marketing, Gaming at EPOS.

Pricing and availability

The new EPOS B20 streaming microphone is available now. Given its premium design and feature set, it’s no surprise that pricing is set at $199. Listings are live at Amazon, Best Buy, and EPOS direct. The EPOS Gaming Suite can be downloaded for free.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’ve been trying to find a nice microphone for your setup, Blue’s Yeti and JLab Talk lineups may have already crossed your radar. Any of these can serve as a lower-cost alternative, but it’s hard to argue that any will look quite as nice as EPOS B20. A sleek look that’s free of over-the-top style choices make it an option that’s ready to blend well on just about every desk. Premium materials and build quality should also make it a long-term recording solution for your setup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!