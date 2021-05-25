While ROCCAT may not be as well-known as Logitech G or Blue Microphones, the company has been cranking out reputable computer accessories since it was founded in 2006. The latest offering to join the company’s portfolio is ROCCAT Torch. It’s touted as being a studio-grade microphone with 24-bit audio that’s paired with cardioid, stereo, and whisper pick-up patterns. Users will also benefit from contactless mute, which is activated by lightly waving your hand over the top of this microphone. RGB lighting and boom arm compatibility are a couple of other notable features. Continue reading to learn more.

ROCCAT Torch will look great on your desk

These days, it’s not enough to simply have an office space. Many of us want to outfit our desk with great-looking gear that will quickly convey our stylistic preferences. This will arguably lead quite a few folks to ROCCAT Torch. It manages to differentiate itself from many others with integrated RGB, mixer-style controls, contactless mute, and more.

The company touts this offering as being made for both “aspiring creators and gamers alike.” This is thanks to 24-bit audio quality support, two condensers, latency-free monitoring, and an integrated pop guard. ROCCAT cites all of these features as paving the way for “immaculate” sound. There are three RGB lighting zones that change color to indicate modes and help you “fine tune the gain.”

ROCCAT Torch offers three different pick-up patterns: Cardioid, Stereo, and an exclusive Whisper. When it comes to ports, owners will garner both USB-C and AUX for easily connecting with a computer or hooking up a pair of wired headphones. This unit is also compatible with shock mounts and boom arms, allowing it to easily adapt to changes down the road.

Pricing and availability

The new ROCCAT Torch USB-C Microphone is available for pre-order now and pricing is set at $99.99. We are just under three weeks away from the official launch date of June 13. This studio-grade microphone joins other ROCCAT products that are now available for pre-order, which we detailed earlier this month.

9to5Toys’ Take

If I were personally on the lookout for a microphone, ROCCAT Torch would be right up there with HyperX QuadCast and JLab Talk. One of my biggest concerns when looking at Torch is that there would be some sort of omission like USB-C or similar, but from what I can tell, this looks like it should be a viable contender for most.

