GoPro HERO9 Black records adventures in 5K and doubles as a webcam from $360

Amazon currently offers the GoPro HERO9 Black for $379.99 shipped. GoPro also has the price for $360 when code 2GX6O3P9R4O2 has been applied at checkout, though your mileage may vary there. Typically fetching $450, it recently dropped to $400 with today’s offer trimming off another $20 to mark the second-best price to date. GoPro HERO9 Black is the brand’s latest action camera, sporting 5K recording capabilities which are backed by HyperSmooth 3.0 technology and a front-facing screen perfect for vlogging. You’ll also be able to count on live streaming features and HERO9 Black even doubles as a webcam when you’re not out and about filming adventures. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without GoPro’s latest and greatest, going with the previous-generation HERO8 Black at $300 is a great way to pocket even more cash. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the rugged design, but will step down to 4K recording while also ditching the front-facing screen found above. There’s still webcam functionality here, as well as a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,500 customers.

Complete the package when you bring home JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Tripod Kit. Currently seeing a discount as well, this accessory helps you affix your new action camera just about anywhere with three flexible legs that can bend and grip everything from railings and trees to uneven terrain and more. It’ll also come in handy if you plan to position the HERO9 Black above a monitor as a webcam. Plus, it’s just $35 right now, too.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!