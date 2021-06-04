JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Tripod Kit helps you capture summer vacation memories at $35

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JOBY GorillaPod 3K Tripod Kit for $34.99 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, both B&H, as well as Amazon, offer the same setup for $45 and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in over a year. The kit discounted today features the GorillaPod, a ball head, and camera strike plate. Whether you’re heading to the mountains, beach, or staying home for summer vacation, you’ll likely want to take some pictures to commemorate it. The GorillaPod makes that simple, since its unique bendable legs can mount to just about any surface, circular or flat. The ball head included with purchase allows you to easily pan and tilt the camera to get the shot you’re wanting. It can handle rigs up to 3kg, which is around 6.6-pounds, making it robust enough for any smartphone or mirrorless cameras. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if buying name brand just isn’t your style, why not check out this more budget-friendly mini tripod at Amazon? It’s $26 Prime shipped, offers the ability to hold just under two pounds, and is fully articulating like today’s lead deal. Sure, this won’t hold larger camera setups, but it’ll handle smartphone or action cameras with ease, which is normally what you’ll be using when on vacation anyway.

Planning your vacation shouldn’t stop at how you’ll take pictures. Right now, we’re tracking notable discounts on iPad Pro, AirPods Max, and other Apple gear that you’ll want to check out in order to stay productive and block out distractions once you leave home. Also, don’t forget that Nokia’s 8.3 Android smartphone is down to a new low of $400 with 128GB of storage and 5G connectivity, helping you to stay connected and capture life with its 64MP quad-camera array.

More on the JOBY GorillaPod 3K Kit:

Flexible: Grip it, wrap it or stand it, wrappable legs allow you to secure professional camera equipment to virtually any surface

Precise: 360 Degrees panning bed and 90 Degrees tilt and bubble level for optimal position control

Modular: Works with JOBY pro-level accessories, including grip tight pro mounts, GorillaPod arms and hub adapter that allow for mounting GoPro adapters, flash clips, lighting and microphones

