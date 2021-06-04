Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, more up to 60% off during JOMASHOP’s Sunglass Sale

For a limited time only, JOMASHOP’s Designer Sunglass Sale offers up to 70% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Oakley Chainlink Sport Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $80. Both men and women alike can style these sunglasses and to compare, this style originally sold for $193. These shoes feature a durable frame and the lens are polarized to help you see clearly. You can choose from three versatile color options and they would make a fantastic option for Father’s Day gifting. Rated 4.3/5 stars from JOMASHOP customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Jomashop include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Carhartt Summer Essentials Event that’s offering deals from $6.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!