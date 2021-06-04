Outfit your smart home with up to 41% off Reolink solar-powered cameras, more from $63

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Reolink’s official Amazon storefront is currently taking up to 41% off a selection of its weather-resistant smart security cameras and packages. Shipping is free across the board. While you’ll find offerings priced as low as $63, our top pick falls to the Reolink Argus 2 Solar Camera at $80.49. Typically fetching $115, you’re looking at 30% in savings as today’s offer drops the price to a new 2021 low. Sporting a solar-powered design, Reolink’s outdoor security camera doesn’t require being wired into place in order to surveil your property. Alongside 1080p recording and 7-day rolling cloud storage, you’re also looking at motion alerts, night vision, and both Alexa and Assistant integration. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But then be sure to shop all of the other markdowns in today’s sale right here. Whether the featured deal isn’t going to provide quite enough coverage for your setup or there’s just another feature set that might be a better fit, there are plenty of other price cuts live starting at $63 to lock-in before the 1-day sale ends.

Otherwise, don’t forget to check out the ongoing discount we spotted on TP-Link Kasa 2-Camera Security System. Delivering a pair of waterproof ways to keep an eye on package deliveries and other outdoor happenings, this system has dropped to a new all-time low of $160 after seeing quite the sizable $110 discount.

Reolink Argus 2 Solar Camera features:

With a starlight CMOS sensor, 1080p Full HD high resolution presents up to 33ft crystal and sharp images and videos even at night. Event videos are securely uploaded to SD card or Reolink cloud via end-to-end encryption. Live view and playback the cloud video of the past 7 days for free. Just say “Hey Google, show me the backyard” and you will see a live feed from the camera on Echo Spot, Echo Show or Fire TVs.

