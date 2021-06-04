FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RESPAWN’s Standing Desk is designed for ergonomic gaming at a low of $243.50

Amazon low $243.50

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 3000 Standing Desk for $243.51 shipped. Down from its $341 list price, today’s deal beats our last mention of $267.50 by $25 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This desk is pneumatically adjustable in height from 33.5- to 49.5-inches tall. This allows people of various heights to sit and enjoy this desk. On top, there’s a 29-inch long monitor shelf that can easily uphold your display for a more ergonomic design overall. Plus, that creates a place to store keyboards, mice, and more. Since it can uphold 200-pounds, you can easily set any desktop/monitor combo on the RESPAWN 3000 desk without worrying that it’ll break. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

However, you can ditch the gaming aesthetic to save some cash. You can pick up the FEZIBO Electric Standing Desk for $230 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Featuring an electronic height adjustment mechanism, this model might be slightly easier to dial in on an exact setting than today’s lead deal. However, you’re losing out on the built-in monitor shelf, cup holder, and other similar features here.

If you need a new computer to put on either desk above, then we recommend checking out MSI’s latest sale. It’s happening at Woot right now, but the deals won’t be around for long. Pricing starts at $610, though our favorite is the RTX 2070 Supper desktop for $1,350. Be sure to swing by our deal coverage for everything you need to know about this sale.

RESPAWN 3000 Height Adjustable Gaming Desk features:

  • Pneumatics help elevate the profile of your battlestation and add to the functionality of your desk setup
  • Ergonomics are at the heart of this desk’s design from the eye level monitor shelf to the beveled front edge
  • Accessories like headphones and speakers are at arm’s reach while beverages are housed safely away from your equipment in the integrated cup holder

