MSI’s 10th Gen i7 desktop with RTX 2070 drops to $1,350, more from $610 in refurb sale

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished MSI gaming desktops and laptops. Free shipping is available for Prime members, though a $6 delivery fee is tacked on otherwise. Our favorite deal here is the AEGIS R 10SD Desktop with 2.9GHz i7/16GB/1TB SSD for $1,349.99. Originally $1,650, this saves $300 and is among the best price you’ll pay for a similarly-speced system, if you can even find one in stock.

This desktop features an i7-10700F processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB 2.5-inch solid-state drive, and a RTX 2070 Super graphics card. Right now, it’s hard to find any graphics card at MSRP, let alone below $1,000 for the card itself in many circumstances. This setup gives you a full desktop, that’s quite powerful, without having to fight the shortages. The RTX 2070 Super is powerful enough to play most AAA titles at 1440p 60FPS, and many at 144FPS or greater. Plus, whenever you’re ready for an upgrade, just remove the 2070 Super, slot in your new GPU, and you’ll be ready to go. Ships with a 6-month MSI warranty. Head on over to Woot for other great systems to save on, including more laptops and desktops in all price ranges.

Do you play MMO games? They’re my favorite, personally, and I love how an MMO mouse can really heighten my gameplay when used properly. I have the CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite on my desk and use it daily for Apex Legends. At $80 on Amazon, it is a great way to spend just a bit of your savings. Want to learn more about the mouse? Take a dive into my hands-on review to figure out why I chose it for my desk.

Something every high-end gaming setup should have is a quality display. Just a few minutes ago, we spotted the Acer Nitro 24.5-inch 280Hz Gaming Monitor on sale for $330. That’s a $50 discount from its normal going rate, and you’re getting a 1080p display with an insanely-fast refresh rate here. Head on over to our deal coverage in order to find out more details on how you can save.

More on the MSI AEGIS R 10SD Desktop:

Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz (up to 4.8GHz) 16MB cache 8-core processor

16GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power

1TB SATA hard drive has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Enhanced viewing with the discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB graphics

