If you haven’t already started shopping for Father’s Day, John Legend has you covered with his guide partnered with Sperry. This Father’s Day gift guide has 45 styles to choose from, with pricing starting at $60. With warm weather finally here and summer on the horizon, it’s also time to update our footwear. From boat shoes to loafers and sandals, this guide has everything you need to polish your look. Sperry also offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Sperry x John Legend Father’s Day Gift Guide.

Sperry x John Legend Boat Shoes

John Legend has been a fan of Sperry boat shoes for years, and he included his favorite styles into the Father’s Day gift guide. One of the top styles is the A/O 2-Eye Color Sole that really adds a pop to any outfit. The red-bottomed sole is also perfect for the Fourth of July as well, and it comes with the standard 360-degree lacing system for added support. These shoes are also cushioned and lightweight to promote comfort as well. These shoes can be seen on the celebrity himself below in the image and are priced at $95.

Sneakers

For trendsetters who want the style of a boat shoe but the streetwear edge of a sneaker, this new hybrid from Sperry is a standout choice. The Soletide features a combination of perforated leather and suede on the upper and balances the boat shoe’s heritage design with the latest in Wave-Siping technology for enhanced traction, making it a favorite of discerning shoppers everywhere – John Legend included.

The Soletide Sneakers are a must-have for this summer and have superior traction. The ’90s-inspired design is very on-trend for this season. These shoes are available in five color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. I also love that they come in sizes for men, women, and kids for an adorable matching moment.

Loafers

One of the last standout styles from this guide is the Harpswell Venetian Loafers for men. These loafers are convenient to head out the door with their slip-on style and are timeless to wear for years to come. You can choose from three versatile color options, and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars by Sperry customers.

