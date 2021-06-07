FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Pro smartwatch sees first discount at $155, more from $85

-
Fitness TrackerB&HAmazfit

Looking for the ultimate in all-terrain fitness? B&H Photo is currently offering the all-new Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch for $155 shipped as a pre-order. Usually listed for $180, this is the very first discount we’ve tracked to mark a new all-time low. Like Atlas on the mountain, this premium smartwatch has stood up to 15 military-grade stress tests with 328-foot waterproofing, impact and shock absorption, ice and freezing rain, and the list goes on. You’ll find over 100 sport modes in Amazfit’s latest offering as well as a slew of new and improved health analytics to keep you at peak performance. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars, but you can dive into our launch coverage for more info.

If you can live without the latest and greatest, Amazfit’s T-Rex GPS Smartwatch is down to $85 shipped after the on-page coupon is applied in checkout. Usually selling for $140, and currently on sale at Amazon for $119, today’s 39% savings drop the price to match the lowest we’ve ever tracked. This military-grade smartwatch is ready take on anything, with temperature resistance from 40 below to 150-degrees Fahrenheit, plus waterproofing up to 50-meters. The 1.3-inch AMOLED dial brings access to 14 different sport modes, each backed by a premium Sony GPS chip for running, cycling, and more. And all that comes wrapped in a rugged exterior with up to 20-days of battery life. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With Father’s Day coming around the bend, it’s never too early to start thinking about that perfect gift for dad. If you’ve got more of a traditionalist tinkering away in your house, these gorgeous Bulova watches might be a perfect fit starting at $85. Or just head over to our fashion guide to see what other ways you can help dad look and feel his best this season.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.
  • A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.
  • The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3” AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

B&H

Amazfit

About the Author

Add Roxio’s Game Capture HD Pro to your streaming...
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Android smartphone hits new l...
Google’s Nest Mini speaker lets you bark orders a...
B&H launches new Apple sale with $150 off prev-gen...
Ticwatch Pro S smartwatch drops to new low of $209 (Sav...
Ticwatch’s Pro 3 GPS smartwatch offers 45-day bat...
Ring’s 1080p Video Doorbell Pro with end-to-end e...
Garmin’s new diving smartwatch goes where Apple W...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Ticwatch’s Pro 3 GPS smartwatch offers 45-day battery life, sees rare discount at $30 off

$270 Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More

Stanley’s ‘Instagram-famous’ Quencher Tumblers are back with new colorways

Learn More
Amazon low

Bodum’s highly-rated French Press is dishwasher-safe and at an Amazon low of $15

$15 Learn More
41% off

At under $18 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat TONOR’s USB-C Condenser Mic (41% off)

Under $18 Learn More
Reg. $150

Bring home this Greenworks cordless electric leaf blower at a new low of $90 (Save $60)

$90 Learn More
Reg. $19

Just $15 scores you this affordable leather Apple Watch band (Save 20%)

$15 Learn More
From $9

Disney shop Pixar sale now live from $9: Collectibles, plushy toys, ornaments, and more

Now Live! Learn More