Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Pro smartwatch sees first discount at $155, more from $85

Looking for the ultimate in all-terrain fitness? B&H Photo is currently offering the all-new Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch for $155 shipped as a pre-order. Usually listed for $180, this is the very first discount we’ve tracked to mark a new all-time low. Like Atlas on the mountain, this premium smartwatch has stood up to 15 military-grade stress tests with 328-foot waterproofing, impact and shock absorption, ice and freezing rain, and the list goes on. You’ll find over 100 sport modes in Amazfit’s latest offering as well as a slew of new and improved health analytics to keep you at peak performance. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars, but you can dive into our launch coverage for more info.

If you can live without the latest and greatest, Amazfit’s T-Rex GPS Smartwatch is down to $85 shipped after the on-page coupon is applied in checkout. Usually selling for $140, and currently on sale at Amazon for $119, today’s 39% savings drop the price to match the lowest we’ve ever tracked. This military-grade smartwatch is ready take on anything, with temperature resistance from 40 below to 150-degrees Fahrenheit, plus waterproofing up to 50-meters. The 1.3-inch AMOLED dial brings access to 14 different sport modes, each backed by a premium Sony GPS chip for running, cycling, and more. And all that comes wrapped in a rugged exterior with up to 20-days of battery life. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With Father’s Day coming around the bend, it’s never too early to start thinking about that perfect gift for dad. If you’ve got more of a traditionalist tinkering away in your house, these gorgeous Bulova watches might be a perfect fit starting at $85. Or just head over to our fashion guide to see what other ways you can help dad look and feel his best this season.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.

A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.

The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3” AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

