Amazon’s 30% off Bulova watch sale offers timeless gifts for Father’s Day, starting at $85

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Bulova watches and accessories starting at $85 shipped. We’re tacking savings up to 30% off and some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Our top pick today is the Slim Automatic Regatta Men’s Watch for $252.88. That’s down 30% from the usual $330 tag, marking a new Amazon low. This sleek black and stainless timepiece is accented by the open aperture dial, allowing a peek into the self-winding 24-jewel heartbeat movement. The look is professional, sharp, and devilishly handsome – perfect for Father’s day or any up-and-comer trying to look their best while on their daily grind. Inside, you’ll find a flat sapphire crystal and a 42-hour power reserve, as well as water resistance up to 30-meters. Rated 5/5 stars. See below for even more Bulova top picks.

Other notable Bulova deals:

Speaking of Father’s Day deals, Bose is heading up the season with 30% off ANC headphones, earbuds, and more. You can let dad enjoy his day with crystal-clear sound on his favorite tracks and audiobooks starting at just $99. Though if your dad’s a little more lo-fi like mine, there’s tons of other options to explore in our headphones guide.

More on the Bulova Automatic Regatta Watch:

Inspired by Bulova heritage timepieces, the slim automatic Regatta features a stainless steel case and open aperture black dial with exhibition case back offering a glimpse of the self-winding 24-jewel heartbeat movement with a 42-hour power reserve. The crown is placed at the 2 o’clock position, features unique angled lugs and a black leather strap with alligator grain texture. Flat sapphire crystal, and water resistance to 30 meters.

