Anker kicks off WWDC week with new iPhone accessory sale starting at $9

Anker is kicking off the week today by launching a new WWDC sale via its official Amazon storefront, discounting a selection of charging accessories and more in the process. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the Anker PowerWave+ Pad 2-in-1 Charger for $23.79 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $28, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable discounts of the year and is the lowest we’ve seen since the holiday season. Featuring a spot to dock both your iPhone and Apple Watch, Anker’s PowerWave+ Pad arrives as a notable nightstand or desk upgrade. Alongside its 10W Qi charging pad that can also dish out 7.5W to iPhones, there’s a space for your Apple Watch charger for a streamlined setup. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another notable discount is the Anker PowerPort Strip PD 6, which drops to $39.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings as today’s offer marks only the second notable price cut to date. This 6-outlet power strip is a great way to streamline the desk, delivering plenty of options for plugging in your Mac, monitors, and other peripherals. Alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots, there’s also a 30W USB-C port. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 250 customers.

Other notable Anker deals:

For some additional ways to save on top of all of the price cuts today in this Anker WWDC sale, be sure to check out all of the offers that are still live from last week. With prices starting at $13, you’ll find everything from best-selling USB-C chargers to additional iPhone and Android essentials.

Anker PowerWave+ Pad features:

With both a dedicated Apple Watch stand and wireless charging pad, you can power up your Apple Watch and charge your phone, AirPods, or other Qi-enabled device at the same time. Compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-5, phones including iPhone, Samsung, and Sony, plus a wide range of wireless earbuds including AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and Pixel Buds. Fold down the watch stand for easy storage or flip up to obtain the perfect angle for the Apple Watch’s Nightstand Mode.

