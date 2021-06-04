FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s best-selling 20W USB-C charger drops to $13 in iPhone and Android essentials sale

Anker is heading into the weekend with its latest collection of iPhone and Android essentials on sale courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the Anker PowerPort III Nano Charger at $13.59 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $17, today’s offer takes 20% off the going rate while also delivering the best price of the year. While it’s not the all-new GaN models that were just released from Anker, its PowerPort III Nano still arrives as one of the best options for refueling your iPhone or Android handset. Its compact form-factor can dish out 20W of power to a connected device over USB-C. And with many phones not even including a charging adapter in the box anymore, this is a must-have for the price. As a #1 best-seller, over 47,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Notable Anker deals:

Those after the latest and greatest will want to check out the new Nano II USB-C GaN Chargers which were just unveiled late last month before diving into this Nebula projector sale starting at $230. With a variety of models on sale, now is a perfect time to cash in on the up to $200 in savings to deliver a notable summer movie night. Or just opt for those much more affordable VANKYO units from $69 instead.

Anker PowerPort III Nano Charger features:

Anker Nano is designed to provide the maximum charge to iPhone 12. Charge iPhone 12 and previous iPhone models up to 3× faster than with an original 5W Charger. At 50% smaller than a standard iPhone 12 USB-C charger, Anker Nano provides plenty of power while saving space in your bag or while plugged into a wall outlet.

