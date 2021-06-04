FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia drops new Star Wars-inspired Outer Rim collection for your family of rebel scum

For sweet summer styles from a galaxy far, far away, Columbia is kicking off the season with its new Star Wars Outer Rim Collection. Featuring five new pieces for your warm-weather closet, you’ll find something here for the whole family. And with Columbia’s element-defying materials, you can stay safe and stress-free no matter the adventure. There’s plenty to dive into, so hit the jump for all the details on these sizzling sci-fi looks.

Columbia Star Wars Outer Rim summer collection

Whether you’re racing towards a weekend getaway, or looking forward to a movie night in, the new Columbia Outer Rim Collection is perfect for Star Wars fans of all ages. The collection is headlined by Columbia’s Super Tamiami short sleeve button-up. It comes available in all sizes from XS to XXL, and even big an tall sizes. Little ones can also get in on the fun, starting at XXS. So no matter what your family looks like, you’ll be set for that idyllic summer photoshoot.

The Super Tamiami is a specially designed sun shirt featuring some iconic Star Wars faces, (or masks, as it were.) Columbia is taking it over to the dark side with the design choice, featuring a leafy blue print dotted with stormtroopers and fighter jets lurking in the weeds. Even the lord of the Sith himself can be found trotting around in there as well. Though don’t let the scandalous company fool you – these shirts are perfect for family occasions from backyard BBQ to kick your feet up over fine white sand. Overall, the print has a vintage, demure quality that maintains a classic summer aesthetic.

Each shirt is made from 100% recycled polyester, and infused with unique technologies to help you battle the elements. In this collection, Columbia opted for omni-wick to remove excess sweat. The fabric will, as the name implies, pull moisture away from the body to help it dry faster and stay cooler. Plus, Columbia’s omni-shade offers UVA and UVB protection up to SPF 40. A sort of “shields up” against harsh sunlight, especially during long vacation days. And for fishing fans, Columbia also included a rod holder over the left breast for added convenience.

9to5Toys’ take:

I never get sick of saying it: summer is finally here. We’ve been tracking some similar campsite offerings from West Elm and REI today, and something about seeing these cute Star Wars shirts has me hankering for a little starlight rendezvous of my own this weekend. Each shirt comes out at $60 each for the men’s and women’s, and $45 to include the kids, and my closet’s overflowing with summer-style shirts as it is. But if you love Star Wars, and especially if you’re thinking about that perfect summer vacay photo for your family, this is an adorable way to do it.

