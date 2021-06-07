FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bose Father’s Day sale goes live with up to 30% off ANC headphones, earbuds, more

-
AmazonHeadphonesBose
Save 30% From $99

Bose is starting off the week with the launch of its annual Father’s Day sale, this time taking up to 30% off a selection of its popular headphones, earbuds, and more. Shipping is free across the board and Amazon is matching many of the discounts. Our top pick is the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones at $249. Normally fetching $299, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, is only the second notable price cut of the year, and matches the lowest price since the 2020 holiday season. Delivering active noise cancellation, Bose QuietComfort 35 II are also packed with up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. That’s alongside a dedicated button to call up Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant and personalization settings for tuning the sound profile to your liking. Over 49,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $99.

Notable Bose Father’s Day discounts:

Or for a more affordable way to get in the ANC game, check out the ongoing price cut we spotted last week that’s discounting the popular Wyze Headphones down to $58. These cans may not arrive with the same audio fidelity as any of the Bose offerings in the Father’s Day sale, but they will let you block out distractions and the like at one of the best prices yet.

More on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones:

QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are engineered with renowned noise cancellation. With the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you have instant access to millions of songs, playlists and more—hands free. Simply choose your voice assistant and ask away.

