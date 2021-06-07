Hasbro adds Wolverine + Villains 5-figure pack to Marvel Legends series, pre-order now

Hasbro is getting a massive jump on the holiday season with a new Marvel Legends Wolverine figure five-pack. Just released for pre-order on Amazon, these new additions to the retro Legends series are sure to be a pleasant surprise for fans. Included in the pack is a ruthless mid-battle Wolverine and four villains to duke it out with. We’ll be going over each figure in detail below the jump, where you can find out how to score these ferocious new additions to your collection.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolverine figure 5-pack pre-order

Five brand-new figures have just been added to Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series. Pulling out some northerly favorites from the X-Men universe, you can find Canada’s favorite anti-hero leading the pack. Or fending them off, rather. Wolverine headlines this new band of ne’er-do-wells, with four classic comic book villains on his mutton chops. Each figure stands 6 inches tall with full opposability in the major joints, with multiple face and hand replacements for battle.

First up, we’ll take a closer look at king slice-n-dice himself, Wolverine, in his faded yellow tights. It seems Hasbro is looking to stay true to the comics this round, rather than the movie-inspired version we’d seen previously. We find our hero poised in the heat of battle, blades out and blood running down his chest and abdomen. He’s accompanied by two sets of hands, one without his ever-handy adamantium bone blades, and a pulverized secondary expression. While this isn’t the first Wolverine to be released in the Hasbro series, it’s the only one we can find that shows off his full animal fury.

Hasbro Marvel Legends figure 5-pack features iconic Wolverine comic villains

Next up, we’ve got underground mutant queen Calisto in all her blade-slinging glory. While she wears a single stony expression, you can swap out her fists for an open hand to hold both an included switchblade and butterfly knife.

Fans of the Wolverine comics specifically are sure to recognize the huge humanoid Cyber. And sitting next to him, Hasbro included a real blast from the past: Jason Wyngarde, better known by his supervillain alias Mastermind. Using psyonic illusion to ensnare and intimidate his victims, you can opt between Jason’s true weathered expression or his illusory face for battle or display.

And last but certainly not least, Omega Red is making an appearance, complete with two lengths of detachable Carbonadium coils and twin snarling expressions. This is only the second iteration of the big-boned baddie to be released by Hasbro, this time in a more compact size. And these are just the latest from Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series, so whether you’re a collector or just a fan of the franchise, there are tons of options to explore. The Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolverine 5-pack rings up at $120.99 shipped, and is currently available for pre-order. It will ship and becomes available outright on December 15 of this year.

9to5Toys’ Take

I have been a lifelong X-Men fan since I saw the first film with my older brother as a kid. And while none of these villains have picked up much screen time, Hasbro has offered some solid options for fans of the comics. Collectors can enjoy the multitude of faces and accessories, and anyone looking forward to taking these guys for a spin can, too. But if you’ve got little ones at home itching for some new stories to orchestrate, take a peek at these latest Jurassic offerings from LEGO.

