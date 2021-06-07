We’re getting closer to the summer and the inevitable launch of a collection of new LEGO creations. Today, the likes of Jurassic World are joining the handful of other themes that have been giving a new wave of models, with five upcoming creations inspired by the popular dino-packed franchise. Packed with everything from brick-built Carnotaurus and Baryonyx dinos to a unique new T. rex skeleton, you’ll want to head below for a look at all of the upcoming summer LEGO Jurassic World kits.

Five new LEGO Jurassic World kits arrive this summer

The Jurassic Park and World LEGO themes are ones that routinely see new creations launch every year. But with the Camp Cretaceous series currently gaining traction on Netflix, this summer seems like the perfect time to expand the lineup. And that’s exactly what the LEGO Group is doing, as five new creations are on their way to store shelves later this year.

Headlining all of the new prehistoric creations is the Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape, which debuts as the largest kit of the summer wave. Stacking up to 308 pieces, it’s certainly not the best value out there, but it does pack in some pretty eye-catching inclusions to justify the steep $79.99 price tag. Because this is a LEGO Jurassic World set, there’s an all-new Baryonyx figure, which is different than the one we originally saw back in the last wave. You’re also looking at an over 15-inch-long boat, as well as four minifigures.

Throughout the rest of the summer lineup, there are an additional four LEGO Jurassic World kits that span some more affordable price points. There’s a pretty notable selection of minifigures and brick-built dinos included throughout, with sets geared towards both younger and older fans. Here’s the full breakdown of all five new kits.

Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape: $79.99 | 308 pieces

| 308 pieces Carnotaurus Dinosaur Chase: $49.99 | 240 pieces

| 240 pieces Stygimoloch Dinosaur Escape: $39.99 | 129 pieces

| 129 pieces T. rex Dinosaur Fossil Exhibition: $29.99 | 198 pieces

| 198 pieces DUPLO T. rex and Triceratops Dinosaur Breakout: $29.99 | 36 pieces











Launching in September

All five of the upcoming LEGO Jurassic World kits will be launching later this summer on September 1. While some of the other builds that regularly get released that late into the summer, like the Star Wars wave, have been pushed up to August, builders here in the United States are going to have to wait a little longer to assemble the latest prehistoric kits.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The start of 2021 brought with it new creations from many of the more popular themes, but quite a few, like Architecture and Speeds Champions, ended up having to wait until the summer for new unveils to arrive. While not quite an annual release, the Jurassic World theme is fitting into the same release schedule, and now, builders have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

Looking at the pricing of these sets certainly does make me happy to be more of a LEGO Star Wars fan, as some of the price tags here are definitely going to be hard to swallow. Regardless of the exclusive new dinosaur figures, the value isn’t quite as notable as previous Jurassic World kits.

