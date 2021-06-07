Home Depot starts the week off with up to 40% off RYOBI, Milwaukee, and other combo kits

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is currently taking up to 40% off a selection of tool combo kits and other DIY accessories from top brands like RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Shipping is free across the board and you can opt for no-cost in-store pickup in many cases, as well. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Drill and Driver kit at $79.97. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at 38% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 to mark the best price of the year. This RYOBI tool bundle is headlined by the brand’s 18V ONE+ drill and driver, which comes paired with a LED light. That’s alongside a battery which can be swapped between either of the tools, as well as a charger. This is a great package for kickstarting your setup on a budget, which can be expanded with a wide range of ONE+ tools down the road. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. Head below for more.

But then be sure to check out all of the other discounts in today’s sale for even more ways to expand your DIY setup. With a collection of price cuts on more expansive packages than the lead deal, as well as some additional tools and accessories, the up to 40% in savings are sure to come in handy for helping you tackle all of those home improvement projects on tap this summer.

Otherwise, go swing by our home goods guide for even more ways to save. A new week is now underway and that means we’re seeing a fresh batch of price cuts for renovating your space. One notable discount that particularly caught our eye was the 10-in-1 Ninja Foodi Pro, which delivers air frying and nine other kitchen essentials for $180.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Drill kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt Cordless ONE+ 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger and LED Light. The drill/driver features a 1/2 in. keyless chuck with a 24-position clutch and 2- speed gear box that adjusts the torque output to control the depth of the screw or fastener. This kit is powered a lithium-ion battery that holds a charge up to 4X longer, offers up to 20% more run time and is 45% lighter weight than Ni-Cd batteries. The 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless LED Light features a multi-functional design that is capable of mounting on a 2×4.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!