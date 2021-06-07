FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot starts the week off with up to 40% off RYOBI, Milwaukee, and other combo kits

-
Home GoodsHome DepotRyobi
40% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is currently taking up to 40% off a selection of tool combo kits and other DIY accessories from top brands like RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Shipping is free across the board and you can opt for no-cost in-store pickup in many cases, as well. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Drill and Driver kit at $79.97. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at 38% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 to mark the best price of the year. This RYOBI tool bundle is headlined by the brand’s 18V ONE+ drill and driver, which comes paired with a LED light. That’s alongside a battery which can be swapped between either of the tools, as well as a charger. This is a great package for kickstarting your setup on a budget, which can be expanded with a wide range of ONE+ tools down the road. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. Head below for more.

But then be sure to check out all of the other discounts in today’s sale for even more ways to expand your DIY setup. With a collection of price cuts on more expansive packages than the lead deal, as well as some additional tools and accessories, the up to 40% in savings are sure to come in handy for helping you tackle all of those home improvement projects on tap this summer.

Otherwise, go swing by our home goods guide for even more ways to save. A new week is now underway and that means we’re seeing a fresh batch of price cuts for renovating your space. One notable discount that particularly caught our eye was the 10-in-1 Ninja Foodi Pro, which delivers air frying and nine other kitchen essentials for $180.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Drill kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt Cordless ONE+ 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger and LED Light. The drill/driver features a 1/2 in. keyless chuck with a 24-position clutch and 2- speed gear box that adjusts the torque output to control the depth of the screw or fastener. This kit is powered a lithium-ion battery that holds a charge up to 4X longer, offers up to 20% more run time and is 45% lighter weight than Ni-Cd batteries. The 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless LED Light features a multi-functional design that is capable of mounting on a 2×4.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

Ryobi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Whip up your summer smoothies in a Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ ...
Score a 10-in-1 Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven for $18...
Need simple/folding office desks starting at $64 in tod...
Bring a USB NEXPOW jump starter on your next road trip ...
This modern leather lamp offers a USB charging port at ...
At under $13, it’s hard to beat this 39-piece por...
Prep for your summer road trip with this 12V DC portabl...
Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum plummets by ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $168

RYOBI’s 3-tool combo kit is 41% off, making it just $99 at Home Depot

$99 Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to $260 off RYOBI combo kits, power tools, and more

$260 off Learn More
Save now

Weekend warriors can save up to $520 on Milwaukee tools and combo kits at Home Depot

$520 off Learn More
Reg. $80

Whip up your summer smoothies in a Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender, now $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $1,100+

BenQ’s 4K DLP Projector with HDR and up to 300-inch displays now $949 (Up to $500 off)

$949 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR Clear MagSafe Case $14 (Save 22%), more

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Forgotten Memories, Street Kart Racing, more

FREE+ Learn More
60% off

Macy’s Flash Sale takes 50-60% off sandals and swim from COACH, Nautica, Ralph Lauren, more

From $20 Learn More