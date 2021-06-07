Score a 10-in-1 Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven for $180 Prime shipped (Reg. $300 new)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Convection Toaster Oven for $179.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $300 new at Amazon, today’s deal knocks $120 off the going rate and is the lowest we can find. Amazon’s renewed listing is sitting at $285, for example. This is a great all-in-one solution for your countertop that features loads of cooking options including air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat, and a special pizza setting. Alongside a “90-second oven preheat time,” there’s enough space in there for a 12-pound turkey or a pair of 12-inch pizzas, never mind all of the oil-free air-fried french fries you can get in there. The stainless steel finish is joined by plenty of accessories as well: sheet pans, wire racks, air fry basket, roast tray, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below. 

The Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer combo is a great alternative to today’s idea deal with its $100 price tag and 4+ star rating from thousands. It isn’t quite as big or versatile, but it will provide similar countertop convenience and a built-in air fryer so you don’t have to clean 10 different appliances to get the job done. Otherwise just grab this air fry-ready Mueller AeroHeat at $60 shipped and call it a day. 

Then go check out all of the early Prime Day household essential deals at up to 30% off including dog treats, groceries, snacks, and much more before you dive into the rest of our home goods deals. Ongoing deals include Instant Pot’s Duo Nova, up to $150 off iRobot’s flagship Roomba robotic vacuums, and up to 55% off Prime Day subscription boxes (dog toys, tea, t-shirts, more), just to name a few. 

More on the Ninja DT201 Foodi Oven:

  • True Surround Convection: Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results
  • Ultimate Versatility: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza, all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance
  • Quick Family Meals: 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven
  • Extra-Large Countertop Oven Capacity: 2-level even cooking, no rotating required—fit a 5-lb chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, 2 12-in pizzas, or a 12-lb turkey
  • Air Fryer Healthy Meals: Up to 75% less fat when using the Air Fry function vs. traditional deep frying(tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries)

