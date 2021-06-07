FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 2-pack of Wi-Fi smart bulbs works with Siri Shortcuts at $10

AmazonSmart HomeAmico
$10 $5/each

Amico-usa (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code F7T9D4SH at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down 50% from its normal going rate of $20, today’s deal makes these smart bulbs just $5 each and is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked for full RGB lighting. These bulbs are compatible with most major smart home platforms, including Alexa, Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts. This allows you to use your favorite voice assistant to turn them on/off, change the color, or even dial in the brightness. With the equivalence of a 60W incandescent bulb, you’ll find that today’s deal only uses 9W each. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s deal is about as low as you’ll find for smart home gear, especially Wi-Fi bulbs. However, if you’re fine with a single Wi-Fi smart plug, this highly-rated model from Gosund is a great option. It ships to your door for just $8 when you clip the on-page coupon and are a Prime member. It works with Alexa and Assistant out of the box, which allows you to control things plugged into the outlet with nothing more than a simple voice command.

After checking out the Wi-Fi devices listed above, be sure to give our smart home guide a gander. There, you’ll find multiple Blink camera deals, a Ring Video Doorbell at $45 with a bundled Echo Dot, the latest Nest Thermostat for $118, and much more.

More on the Amico Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs:

  • Intelligent Voice Control: Amico is committed to create a smart life for you. Work with Siri, Alexa, Google Home assistant, no more switch needed, just free your hand with one command.Note:Don’t Support Apple Homekit.
  • APP Control&Group Control: Amico smart bulb brings you the convenience of being able to control it wherever you are, all you need is just download a APP – ‘TuyaSmart’ on your device. Besides, put several bulbs of one room in a same group so you can control them at the same time.
  • Music Mode：Switch the RGB light with more than 16 million colors synchronously with the rhythm of the music.Enjoy multicolor light for party.Its color temperature can be adjusted from 2700K to 6500K, brigntness can also be set from 0% to 100%.

