FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Blink Outdoor Cameras up to $155 off with early Prime Day savings from $50 (2021 low)

-
AmazonSmart HomeHome SecurityBlink
Save 40% From $50

Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day blowout savings event, we’re seeing an array a Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kits on sale from $59.99 shipped. Prime shoppers can take advantage of up to 40% savings on these handy home security devices, some of which are seeing their lowest prices of the year. Our top pick today is the Outdoor 3-Camera Kit for $149.99. That slashes $100 off the leading rate to mark a new 2021 low and match the all-time.

Shooting in 1080p video with infrared night vision, these smart cameras are equipped with programmable motion alerts and smart detection zones. So whenever an actual person wanders in somewhere they’re not supposed to, you’ll be the first to know. Each outdoor camera is weather resistant and touts up to two years of battery life. Plus, two-way audio and Alexa compatibility means you can feel at home from absolutely anywhere. And as part of today’s Prime savings, you can add Amazon’s Echo Show 5 Smart Display for just $10 extra. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 50,000 customers. See more below.

Looking for something a bit more compact? This morning we also tracked the Blink Mini Indoor Camera for just $20. While it’s not quite fit for rain or snow, this 1080p smart camera comes with tons of the same Blink features like Alexa compatibility, smart detection zones, and two-way audio. And with Prime Day fast approaching, it’s just one of the countless new deals you can find in our smart home guide.

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Home Security Blink

About the Author

meross Dimmable Color Lamp brings HomeKit to the nights...
Dodge pricey AirTag holders: these 4-packs let you clip...
This 2-pack of Wi-Fi smart bulbs works with Siri Shortc...
Amazon’s 30% off Bulova watch sale offers timeles...
Get dad a new razor in this Amazon Father’s Day s...
Bose Father’s Day sale goes live with up to 30% o...
Elegantly elevate HomePod, Echo, and more with this out...
HORIPAD mini Pokemon Switch controller hits all-time lo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $35

Blink Mini sees early Prime Day discount to new all-time low of $20 (Save 42%)

$20 Learn More
Save $110

TP-Link Kasa Indoor/Outdoor 2-Camera Security System plummets to new low at $160 ($110 off)

$160 Learn More
$90 value

Ring’s new Video Doorbell includes an Echo Dot for just $45 ahead of Prime Day (Save 50%)

$45 Learn More
Save $120

Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100 (Save up to $120)

From $100 Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Origin Hoverboard has a built-in Bluetooth speaker at low of $130, more

Learn More
Save 30%

meross Dimmable Color Lamp brings HomeKit to the nightstand at $21 (Save 30%)

$21 Learn More
36% off

Dodge pricey AirTag holders: these 4-packs let you clip onto individual items from $2 each

$9 Learn More
$10

This 2-pack of Wi-Fi smart bulbs works with Siri Shortcuts at $10

$5/each Learn More