Blink Outdoor Cameras up to $155 off with early Prime Day savings from $50 (2021 low)

Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day blowout savings event, we’re seeing an array a Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kits on sale from $59.99 shipped. Prime shoppers can take advantage of up to 40% savings on these handy home security devices, some of which are seeing their lowest prices of the year. Our top pick today is the Outdoor 3-Camera Kit for $149.99. That slashes $100 off the leading rate to mark a new 2021 low and match the all-time.

Shooting in 1080p video with infrared night vision, these smart cameras are equipped with programmable motion alerts and smart detection zones. So whenever an actual person wanders in somewhere they’re not supposed to, you’ll be the first to know. Each outdoor camera is weather resistant and touts up to two years of battery life. Plus, two-way audio and Alexa compatibility means you can feel at home from absolutely anywhere. And as part of today’s Prime savings, you can add Amazon’s Echo Show 5 Smart Display for just $10 extra. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 50,000 customers. See more below.

Other notable Blink deals:

Looking for something a bit more compact? This morning we also tracked the Blink Mini Indoor Camera for just $20. While it’s not quite fit for rain or snow, this 1080p smart camera comes with tons of the same Blink features like Alexa compatibility, smart detection zones, and two-way audio. And with Prime Day fast approaching, it’s just one of the countless new deals you can find in our smart home guide.

More on the Blink Smart Outdoor Camera:

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.

