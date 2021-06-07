Ring’s new Video Doorbell includes an Echo Dot for just $45 ahead of Prime Day (Save 50%)

Following up the other early Prime Day deals we’ve seen go live since the shopping event was announced last week, Amazon is now bundling its new wired Ring Video Doorbell with a third-generation Echo Dot for $44.99 shipped. The price will automatically drop at checkout for Prime members. Normally you’d pay $60 for the video doorbell alone, with the Echo Dot bringing another $30 of value into the mix. Today’s offer not only marks one of the first discounts on Ring’s new front porch monitor, but also a new all-time low that saves you 50%.

Ring’s recent wired Video Doorbell launched earlier this year as the lineup’s most affordable offering, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t well-equipped for stopping porch pirates in their tracks. Notable features include 1080p recording alongside two-way talk, motion detection alerts, and night vision for monitoring activity once the sun goes down. And of course, integration with Alexa makes the bundled Echo Dot a fitting companion to your new home security upgrade. Over 6,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While the featured Ring Video Doorbell is about as affordable as you’ll find from a front door solution we can recommend, those who don’t mind going with an indoor camera can save 42% on the Blink Mini instead. While you won’t be bringing home the doorbell design, this can easily be pointed out the window in order to keep an eye on the porch and other outdoor activities at a new low of $20.

But if you’re looking to bring some flagship features to the front door, we just recently took a hands-on look at the all-new Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. Delivering a higher resolution alongside all-new functionality like 3D motion detection, this is one of the most capable package delivery monitoring solutions on the market. Be sure to get all of the details, as well as our takeaways, in our review right here.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle features:

This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Charcoal. 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings. Get real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. To hear audio notifications in your home, pair with a Ring Chime, compatible Alexa device, or select the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle.

