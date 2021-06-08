FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 33% on ESR’s new AirTags keychain cases from $4.50 each

33% off $4.50 each

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers a 2-pack of its AirTags Silicone Keychain Cases for $10.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $13 going rate, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date with today’s offer delivering a match of the all-time low. These AirTags cases provide an affordable way to clip Apple’s item finders onto your keychain, backpack, and more. The silicone cases hold everything in place while still showing off the signature white plastic and stainless steel design and features an integrated keyring clip to round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those looking to grab more than just a single 2-pack can also save an extra 20% when picking up two of these bundles. Alongside the featured silicone offerings, there are also leather styles and more. Just decide which colors or styles catch your eye and add them both to your cart where the price will automatically drop. That brings each individual AirTags case down to as low as $4.50, marking the best prices yet.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, ESR’s offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. While these were already some of the most affordable offerings out there before the discount, the added savings make these a no-brainer for holding out until some more premium models launch later in the year or just if you don’t need that high-end of a case. Or check out these even more affordable offerings from $2 each if you don’t mind going with a less well-known brand.

ESR AirTags Keychain features:

Only compatible with AirTag (2021); package includes 2 keychains; Tag not included. Flexible, tough, and grippy silicone safely holds onto your Tag and takes just seconds to put on. Easy-to-use keychain clips quickly and securely onto your keyring, bag, or any other loop. Open design on both sides keeps your Tag’s signal strong and stable. Smooth finish lets you clean off dust and grime with a quick wipe or rinse.

