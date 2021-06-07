FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dodge pricey AirTag holders: these 4-packs let you clip onto individual items from $2 each

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the four MoKo AirTag Holder Keychains for $8.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. If overpriced AirTag holders have kept you from adopting Apple’s exciting item tracker, this deal is here to save the day. You’ll get four keychains that are made of a “durable and premium TPU material” that is both sweat-proof and scratch-resistant. Each holder is a different color, allowing you to coordinate nicely with whatever you want to track next. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another batch of AirTag holders up to 36% off.

If you’d prefer to go a less-colorful route, we’ve also spotted that AwinnerDirect (99% lifetime positive feedback from 21,000+) via Amazon is offering its 4-pack of AirTag Holder Keychains for $8.99 Prime shipped when the on-page $1 off coupon has been clipped. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Instead of combining pink, blue, white, and black colorways this bundle sticks with just one. Each is black and accented by a silver keychain. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re an Apple fan, we’ve got a dedicated guide that’s certainly worth perusing. Notable discounts can be found on previous- and current-generation Apple TV 4K from $139. You’ll also discover refurbished Apple Watch units as low as $125 in addition to Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac now at up to $127 off. And don’t forget that Spigen AirTag holders are priced from $18.

MoKo AirTag Holder Keychains features:

  • This protective case is compatible with Airtags 2021. Protect your air tag on the go!
  • Made from durable and premium TPU material, which is sweat-proof and scratch-resistant. Protect your Airtag from shocks and scratches.
  • Translucent design features a simple and stylish style. Ideal for daily using. Key ring helps AirTag attachment easier.

