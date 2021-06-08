Save on highly-rated resistance exercise band sets starting at $4, today only

Today only, as part of itsÂ Gold Box Deals of the Day, Fit_Simplify (99% positive all-time feedback from 16,000+) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its highly-rated resistance band and exercise kits starting at just $4. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or when spending over $25. Headlining is this 12-piece resistance band set for $14.67. Normally fetching $21, youâ€™re looking at 30% in savings as todayâ€™s deals drops $1 below our previous mention to mark the best price of the year. Perfect for getting your workout on at home, this bundle includes everything you need to start getting in shape. Alongside five bands with various resistances, thereâ€™s also a pair of handles, two ankle straps, and a door anchor. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Though if the lead deal isnâ€™t quite going to do it for your workout regime, there are plenty of other ways to get the exercising going at home in todayâ€™s sale. Ranging from some more comprehensive packages to even more affordable resistance band sets starting at $4, there are quite a few ways to save.

While youâ€™ll be able to track all of your at-home workouts by locking in these $70 Apple Watch Series 6 discounts starting at $329, there are plenty of other ways to upgrade your fitness regimen without paying full price. You can currently grab the Body Power Deluxe Indoor Cycle Trainer at a new all-time low of $210.50, delivering a way to get some endurance training in without leaving the house.

Fit Simplify Resistance Tube Bands features:

Perfect for setting up a home gym, this kit has everything you need for a full body resistance work out; Includes 5 tube bands, 2 handles, 2 ankle straps, and 1 door anchor. Our resistance bands are the ideal home gym equipment; Integrate them into your yoga, Pilates, or other routine or use them for stretching and weight training; Storage bag included. Resistance training is a great way to get a full body workout and our premium resistance bands, ankle straps, handles, and door anchors are excellent for home exercise, gym routines, and physical therapy

