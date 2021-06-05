Body Power Deluxe Indoor Cycle Trainer hits new low of $218, more from $113 (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is offering the Body Power Deluxe Indoor Cycle Trainer for $218.16 shipped. That’s $82 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $48. If you’ve been looking for a way to stay fit year-round, this exercise bike is worthy of your consideration. It offers a compact design, fully-encased flywheel, transport rollers, and more. Owners can choose from 8 different resistance levels, allowing you to opt for a leisurely ride or more rigorous workout. Patented curve-crank technology ensures “smooth operation and efficient motion.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more exercise equipment deals at Woot from $113. Take note that unlike the discount above, the items below are guaranteed to jump back up in price at the end of the day.

More exercise deals at Woot:

While you’re at it, why not grab this anti-burst exercise ball at $5.50 Prime shipped? And if you’d like to keep tabs on daily activity, check out Wyze Band at $25.50. Those are just a couple of the discounts you can find in our sports and fitness guide. Others include Core’s 9-Person Extended Dome Tent at $116.50 alongside Amazon’s #1 new release camping tent at $49.

Body Power Deluxe Indoor Cycle Trainer features:

The curved crank on this trainer applies constant tension to the X and Y axes, delivering a dead-zone-free rotation as you pedal. Get the most out of your cardio workout equipment with its smooth operation and efficient motion.

With an ergonomic crank positioned on the side of the upright arm, you can easily and safely adjust the resistance level while still cycling. Choose between 8 resistance levels for a full indoor cycle workout.

