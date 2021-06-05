Body Power Deluxe Indoor Cycle Trainer hits new low of $218, more from $113 (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is offering the Body Power Deluxe Indoor Cycle Trainer for $218.16 shipped. That’s $82 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $48. If you’ve been looking for a way to stay fit year-round, this exercise bike is worthy of your consideration. It offers a compact design, fully-encased flywheel, transport rollers, and more. Owners can choose from 8 different resistance levels, allowing you to opt for a leisurely ride or more rigorous workout. Patented curve-crank technology ensures “smooth operation and efficient motion.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more exercise equipment deals at Woot from $113. Take note that unlike the discount above, the items below are guaranteed to jump back up in price at the end of the day.
More exercise deals at Woot:
- Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike: $300 (Reg. $500)
- BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0: from $113 (Reg. $169)
- Cubii Pro Smart Under-Desk Elliptical: $280 (Reg. $349)
While you’re at it, why not grab this anti-burst exercise ball at $5.50 Prime shipped? And if you’d like to keep tabs on daily activity, check out Wyze Band at $25.50. Those are just a couple of the discounts you can find in our sports and fitness guide. Others include Core’s 9-Person Extended Dome Tent at $116.50 alongside Amazon’s #1 new release camping tent at $49.
Body Power Deluxe Indoor Cycle Trainer features:
- The curved crank on this trainer applies constant tension to the X and Y axes, delivering a dead-zone-free rotation as you pedal. Get the most out of your cardio workout equipment with its smooth operation and efficient motion.
- With an ergonomic crank positioned on the side of the upright arm, you can easily and safely adjust the resistance level while still cycling. Choose between 8 resistance levels for a full indoor cycle workout.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!