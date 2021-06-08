JBL’s Pulse 4 Speaker brings a symphony of lights to your summer nights at $180 (2021 low)

Amazon is offering the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Light Show for $179.95 shipped. Usually selling for $250, these are some of the largest savings we’ve ever tracked for a new 2021 low price. Packing JBL’s powerful audio engineering this speaker is meant to be seen as well as heard. A full RGB light show accompanies the music with 360-degree visuals and audio. Plus, it’s already rocking the perfect “beach body” with an IPX7 waterproof casing and up to 12-hours of battery life to take on even the biggest summer bashes. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,400 customers, and you can find even more options below the jump.

If you don’t mind providing your own lighting, JBL’s CLIP 3 is also IPX7 waterproof, easily portable thanks to the titular carabiner, and can rock out for up to 10 hours off a single charge. I’ve enjoyed the rich, deep sound of a JBL speaker everywhere from house parties to starlit nights on the porch, and never had any complaints. And at only $50, you’ll save a ton over today’s lead deal too. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 31,000 music-lovers.

Looking for a more personal way to enjoy your favorite tracks? Philips’ HiFi Over-Ear Headphones are backed by 50mm neodymium drivers, gold-plated connectors, and a massive frequency range so you can enjoy every drop of rich, pure sound. They’re currently at a 2021 low of $60, but you can find even more budget-friendly options in our headphones guide.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

