Dive into Apple Lossless music: Philips SHP9500 HiFi Over-Ear Headphones at $60 (Reg. $90)

PHOTOTECH (98% positive in the last 12 months from thousands) via Amazon is now offering the Philips SHP9500 HiFi Precision Stereo Over-Ear Headphones (Black) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90 and fetching closer to $74, today’s offer is a new 2021 low and the best we have tracked in well over a year. A perfect open-back option for taking advantage of Apple’s new Lossless audio streaming (the slightly more expensive SHP9600 set appeared as one of our top picks), you’re looking at 50mm neodymium drivers, gold-plated connectors, a ready for anything with no DAC-needed 32 ohm impedance, and a 12 to 35000Hz frequency response range. They also sport a double layered headband cushion and “breathable ear cushions.” Rated 4+ stars from over 6,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you won’t get the hi-fi open-back design here, a great lower-cost alternative is the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Headphones at $50 shipped. They carry 4+ star ratings from over 23,000 Amazon customers and while they won’t be quite as high-end sounding as today’s lead deal, they will get awfully close for most listeners and also bring some active noise cancelling to the table as well.

We also still have solid deals live on Anker’s Soundcore Q30 Hybrid ANC headphones as well as Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones, and the affordable Wyze customizable ANC wireless models. Just be sure to browse through the wide-ranging Bose Father’s Day sale for deep deals on its popular headphones as well as our roundup of the best options for getting started with Apple Music Hi-Fi listening.

More on the Philips SHP9500 HiFi Headphones:

50mm neodymium drivers deliver full spectrum of sound

1.5m cable gives you freedom of movement for indoor use

Comfortable double layered headband cushion, breathable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort

Finishing of connector: gold-plated, acoustic system: open, Magnet type: neodymium

Impedance: 32 ohm, maximum power input: 200Mw, sensitivity: 101 dB, speaker diameter: 50mm, Frequency response: 12-35 000Hz

