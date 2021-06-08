FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s 2021 C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV hits Amazon all-time low at $1,400 shipped

-
AmazonHome TheaterLG
$100+ off $1,400

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model 48-inch LG C1 Series 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,399.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Originally closer to $1,768, these days this model goes for more like $1,500 with today’s offer knocking an additional $100 off for a new Amazon all-time low. A Perfect option for bringing an OLED panel into a smaller space or even for your PS5/XSX, this is a 48-inch 4K display with over 8 million pixels, the a9 Gen4 AI processor, Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos as well as built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. The magic voice remote is joined by direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, AirPlay 2 support, and plenty of I/O: four HDMI, three USB, ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Now, if the OLED pixels here aren’t overly important, you can score a slightly larger 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $498 shipped at Amazon. This 2020 model carries stellar ratings from over 29,000 Amazon customers and includes much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal including built-in Alexa. 

You’ll also find some more affordable model on sale in the early Prime Day deals with options starting from just $100 and with up to $120 in savings. But we also have some of the larger OLED models with deep price drops and Visa gift cards attached right here with up to $500 in savings as well, not to mention everything else in our home theater deal hub.  

More on the LG C1 Series 4K Smart OLED TV:

OLED at the top of its game. From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Razer’s Kishi Gamepad for Android smartphones sees 32...
Greenworks Father’s Day sale live with up to 43% ...
Upgrade your BBQ game with this Bluetooth meat thermome...
JLab’s GO Air True Wireless Earbuds see new low a...
Amazon will send 49.2-feet of RGB strip lights to your ...
Heads up guitar players and content creators: 40% off F...
Polk’s new React Sound Bar falls to Amazon low of...
Rubbermaid’s bento box-style container set is the...
Show More Comments

Related

$223 off

LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

$1,397 Learn More
Save now

Pick up a new UHDTV from $700: VIZIO 85-inch 120Hz 4K, Samsung 55-inch 8K, more

From $700 Learn More
$500 off

LG 2021 OLED 4K smart TVs up to $500 off: 77-inch with $200 Visa credit + 4-yr. warranty, more

$1,597+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
Reg. $80

Razer’s Kishi Gamepad for Android smartphones sees 32% discount to new all-time low at $55

$55 Learn More
Save 43%

Greenworks Father’s Day sale live with up to 43% off electric mowers, trimmers, much more from $29

From $29 Learn More
Reg. $200

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $140 as a new all-time low arrives (Save 30%)

$140 Learn More
30% off

adidas takes 30% off all accessories from $14: MacBook bags, socks, more

From $14 Learn More