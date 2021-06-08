LG’s 2021 C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV hits Amazon all-time low at $1,400 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model 48-inch LG C1 Series 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,399.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Originally closer to $1,768, these days this model goes for more like $1,500 with today’s offer knocking an additional $100 off for a new Amazon all-time low. A Perfect option for bringing an OLED panel into a smaller space or even for your PS5/XSX, this is a 48-inch 4K display with over 8 million pixels, the a9 Gen4 AI processor, Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos as well as built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. The magic voice remote is joined by direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, AirPlay 2 support, and plenty of I/O: four HDMI, three USB, ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if the OLED pixels here aren’t overly important, you can score a slightly larger 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $498 shipped at Amazon. This 2020 model carries stellar ratings from over 29,000 Amazon customers and includes much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal including built-in Alexa.

You’ll also find some more affordable model on sale in the early Prime Day deals with options starting from just $100 and with up to $120 in savings. But we also have some of the larger OLED models with deep price drops and Visa gift cards attached right here with up to $500 in savings as well, not to mention everything else in our home theater deal hub.

More on the LG C1 Series 4K Smart OLED TV:

OLED at the top of its game. From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

