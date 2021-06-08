Thomas Rhett, an American award-winning country singer, debuted a collaboration with the footwear brand Chaco just in time for summer weather. The new collection features two limited-edition designs inspired by Rhett’s passion for the outdoors. Plus, 10% of proceeds from the sales of the Thomas Rhett Collection will be donated to Love One International. This organization provides medical care to children in Uganda, which is where his adopted daughter was born. Be sure to head below the jump to find out even more details about the Thomas Rhett x Chaco collaboration.

“When I’m outside my creativity levels go through the roof and it’s no wonder that nature has had such an influence on my new music,” Rhett said in a press release. “There is something about being outside that just takes the worries of the world away and depletes them, for at least an hour or so. It’s a place that you can slow down and learn how to live in the moment.”

Chaco x Thomas Rhett Z/1 Classic

If you’re looking for a shoe to take you outdoors, the Chaco’s x Thomas Rhett Z/1 Classic style is an awesome choice. The new print on the sandal is inspired by Rhett’s favorite moments fly fishing on the Boulder River. This style has an array of small fly fishes on the straps with an array of fun coloring. It also features “More Time Fishin’” inscribed on the inside, which is Thomas’s new single. He stated that “it’s a reminder for us all get outside and be with the ones we love.” These lightweight sandals are waterproof and even have arch support for added comfort. This is a great option for hiking, fishing, or everyday events. There is sizing for both men and women alike, and they’re priced at $60.

Chillos Slide

The second style from this collection is the Chillos Slide sandal. This is a great option for pool hangouts, post-hikes, campfires, or around the neighborhood walks. The slip-on style adds convenience to head out the door, and it also has a cushioned footbed for added comfort. The adjustable buckle allows you to have a perfect fit, and they’re also waterproof. These slides are priced at $60 and are available in men’s, women’s, and kid’s sizing.

