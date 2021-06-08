FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $469 on Apple’s 2020 Intel MacBook Air at a new all-time low in this refurb Woot sale, more

-
AppleBest Mac Dealswoot
From $580 $469 off

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s previous-generation Intel MacBooks, Mac mini, and more starting at $579.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the 2020 Intel 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB of storage for $829.99 in certified refurbished condition. Having originally retailed for $1,299, today’s offer amounts to $469 in savings, is well under previous mentions, and marks the best price to date.

While it’s not the new M1 model with Apple Silicon under the hood, Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air arrives with much the same design featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone support, the latest iteration of Magic Keyboard, and Touch ID. Not to mention, support for the new macOS Monterey release this fall. Powered by a 10th Generation i5 processor, there’s 8GB of RAM alongside 512GB of SSD storage to supplement its 11-hour battery life and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale at Woot for even more ways to get in the macOS game for less. You’ll find a collection of both new and refurbished MacBooks and much, starting at as low as $580. This sale is a particularly notable one for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest from Apple, but still wants to upgrade from a much older machine. Check all of the discounts out right here before the 1-day sale ends.

But if the latest and greatest from Apple is calling your name, we have you covered on that front as well. Right now, you can still score Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac at up to $127 off, marking the best prices to date. Then be sure to go shop all of the discounts in B&H’s ongoing Apple Shopping Event for more ways to save. With as much as $300 off a selection of M1 Macs, iPad Pros, Apple Watch, and much more, you’ll be able to score deep discounts on plenty of other devices.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
  • Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • Fast SSD storage
  • 8GB of memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 11 hours of battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro…

woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $140 as a new all-time ...
Nordstrom Rack Apple accessory sale: 85% off cases, App...
See everything with Amazon’s 10,000-lumen LED cor...
Just $15 scores you this affordable leather Apple Watch...
Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac now up to $127 off
Sony’s Extra Bass Wireless Speaker is a party in ...
Apple heads into the weekend with new $10 or less 4K HD...
Add a Fire TV TCL Alto 8+ Sound Bar and subwoofer to yo...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 43%

Greenworks Father’s Day sale live with up to 43% off electric mowers, trimmers, much more from $29

From $29 Learn More
Reg. $200

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $140 as a new all-time low arrives (Save 30%)

$140 Learn More
30% off

adidas takes 30% off all accessories from $14: MacBook bags, socks, more

From $14 Learn More
Orig. $600

Dyson’s V10 Cordless Absolute vacuum cleans for 40 minutes straight: $280 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

$280 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Save up to 50% on cert. refurb WORX electric lawn gear and kick gas/oil to the curb from $47

From $47 Learn More
Save 85%

Nordstrom Rack Apple accessory sale: 85% off cases, Apple Watch Bands, more from $6

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Upgrade your BBQ game with this Bluetooth meat thermometer at 50% off, now $13

$13 Learn More
Save 44%

JLab’s GO Air True Wireless Earbuds see new low at $17 (Save 44%)

$17 Learn More