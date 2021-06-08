Save $469 on Apple’s 2020 Intel MacBook Air at a new all-time low in this refurb Woot sale, more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s previous-generation Intel MacBooks, Mac mini, and more starting at $579.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the 2020 Intel 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB of storage for $829.99 in certified refurbished condition. Having originally retailed for $1,299, today’s offer amounts to $469 in savings, is well under previous mentions, and marks the best price to date.

While it’s not the new M1 model with Apple Silicon under the hood, Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air arrives with much the same design featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone support, the latest iteration of Magic Keyboard, and Touch ID. Not to mention, support for the new macOS Monterey release this fall. Powered by a 10th Generation i5 processor, there’s 8GB of RAM alongside 512GB of SSD storage to supplement its 11-hour battery life and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale at Woot for even more ways to get in the macOS game for less. You’ll find a collection of both new and refurbished MacBooks and much, starting at as low as $580. This sale is a particularly notable one for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest from Apple, but still wants to upgrade from a much older machine. Check all of the discounts out right here before the 1-day sale ends.

But if the latest and greatest from Apple is calling your name, we have you covered on that front as well. Right now, you can still score Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac at up to $127 off, marking the best prices to date. Then be sure to go shop all of the discounts in B&H’s ongoing Apple Shopping Event for more ways to save. With as much as $300 off a selection of M1 Macs, iPad Pros, Apple Watch, and much more, you’ll be able to score deep discounts on plenty of other devices.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

