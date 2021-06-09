FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Espresso machines up to $370 off: Delonghi refurb, combo brewers, and more from $14.50

-
$370 off $14.50+

Household Gear (99.6% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the certified refurbished Delonghi Magnifica XS Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $529.99 shipped. Originally $800, and still fetching as much in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $370 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Seattle Coffee Gear’s refurbished listing is sitting at $600 for comparison. If yore looking to bring a pro-level espresso setup to your kitchen, you might as well as do it at $350+ off and with a solid 2-year warranty attached. It houses a stainless steel conical burr grinder with strength settings for the freshest brew possible as well as a removable water tank (simple front-side access), and a panarello steam wand for instant milk frothing. The 25 second warm up time is a nice feature and the 9.5 x 16.5 x 13.75 foot print is manageable for most kitchen spaces. Rated 4+ stars. More espresso machine deals below. 

More espresso machine deals:

Prefer to stick with convenient K-Cup brewing instead? For today only, you can score Keurig’s K-Elite Coffee Maker at $125, down from the regular $170. If you’re more of a tea drinker, be sure to check out the early Prime Day subscription box offers to get new fresh flavors delivered on a regular basis at up to 55% off. Swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals.

More on the Delonghi Magnifica XS Super-Auto Espresso Machine:

  • Compact size yet maintains all the features of our full-size automatic machines
  • No waiting between making espresso and frothing milk with the rapid cappuccino system
  • Professional quality, stainless steel low pitch conical burr grinder
  • MAINTENANCE: De’Longhi machines require half the cleaning time of other brands, unlike competitor machines, which require chemical cleaning tablets monthly.

