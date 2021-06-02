As the early Prime Day 2021 deals continue to roll out, we are now tracking up to 55% off a wide selection of subscription boxes for Prime members. You’ll find everything from loose leaf tea, monthly deliveries of succulents and kids’ toys to men’s t-shirts, makeup, curated boxes for Dad, and much more on tap here. Today’s early Prime day deals knock up to 55% off your first subscription box delivery, making for a great opportunity to give them a shot at a discount and leave you the choice of continuing or cancelling from then on. Head below for some of our top picks.

Early Prime Day subscription box deals:

After Amazon officially announced the June 21 start date for Prime Day 2021 this morning, we have been tracking plenty of notable early offers starting with 4K Fire TV Editions at up to $120 off. From there, Prime members can now take advantage of FREE Battlefield 4 downloads, this early Prime Day Audible deal, up to 30% off a selection of household essentials, and this FREE 4-months of Amazon Music Unlimited promotion. Stay locked to 9to5Toys all month long for the best deals of the summer.

More on the BarkBox Monthly Dog Subscription Box:

New Dog Toys & Treats Every Month: Surprise your pooch with a subscription box worth $45 every month! Each month has a fun new theme and a unique (never repeated!) box for you and your dog to drool over.

High Quality, Great Value: The BarkBox Subscription Dog Box comes packed with 2 unique dog toys, 2 bags of fresh healthy dog treats, and 1 yummy dog dental chew. Each monthly box has different types of treats & toys curated to your dog!

Perfect for Your Pup: BarkBox has allergy-friendly options plus always-changing play styles and materials designed for YOUR dog and their preferences. Choose the Medium Dogs box for dogs that weigh around 20-50 lbs.

