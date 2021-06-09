FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keurig’s K-Elite Coffee Maker with iced settings drops to $125 for today only (Reg. $170)

Reg. $170 $125

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker for $124.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $170, like it currently fetches at Target, today’s offer is up $45 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Not only does this model handle your typical K-Cup brewing, but it can also provide on-demand hot water for tea and other things as well as a special iced setting for cold brew all summer long. Alongside a water filter, it cam also brew multiple cup sizes, features a train brew setting, and carries a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you can brew 8 cups before needing a refill. Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now if you don’t need some of those extra options and settings, save some cash and opt for the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker at $78 shipped. This one carries similarly solid ratings from over 40,000 Amazon customers and is arguably even more attractive on the countertop. 

Head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware and household essential deals. Alongside Amazon’s early Prime Day household essential deals, we are tracking solid offers in the Amazon Father’s Day shaver sale from $40, this deal on Rubbermaid’s bento box-style container set, and a host of bartender/cocktail sets for dad. Just be sure to hit up this massive $200 drop on Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro

More on the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker:

  • BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12oz Enjoy the most popular cup sizes
  • STRONG BREW BUTTON: Increases the strength and bold taste of your coffee’s flavor
  • ICED SETTING: Brew hot over ice at the touch of a button for full-flavored, delicious iced coffee
  • HOT WATER ON DEMAND BUTTON: Perfect for instant soups or oatmeal

