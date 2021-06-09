Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems pack built-in Assistant from $200 (Save up to $69)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $299 shipped. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price of the year. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with less coverage will find the Google Nest Wifi Router with Point System for $199.99 at BuyDig’s eBay storefront to be a compelling alternative. Down from its $269 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2021 low set just once before this year. You’ll find the same 2.2Gb/s speeds here and other Assistant features as the lead deal, just with 4,400-square feet of coverage.

And then while you’re upgrading your Assistant smart home, prepare everything for the summer heat by bringing home Google’s latest Nest Thermostat. Currently seeing a rare discount to $118, this is one off the best prices of the year and a great way to automate your AC. Or just bring Google Assistant to get another room by picking up the Nest Mini speaker on sale for $35.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

