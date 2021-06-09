TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor Camera sees first discount at $37.50 shipped

Amazon is offering TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Pan & Tilt 2K Indoor Camera for $37.49 shipped when you use code 25KASACAM at checkout. As the code implies, that will slash 25% off the usual rate to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and the best available. Capturing in gorgeous 2K video, you can get a personalized view of your home from anywhere with this smart indoor camera. Use the pan and tilt function directly from your phone to pilot it, or let the AI detection steer the frame towards any people, motion, or sounds in the vicinity. It uses starlight night vision to create warm, colorful home videos even when the lights are out, with smart exposure adaption to adjust to any situation. And the two-way audio means you can tuck your little ones in at night even when you have to be away. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars. See more below.

If you can get away without 2K video quality, consider Wyze’s Cam v2 to help you keep an eye on what matters most. It features 1080p quality live-streaming with night vision, AI detection software, and Alexa/Assistant compatibility at just $26. So whether you’re away on business, at school, or just checking in from the other room, all you have to do is ask your compatible phone or smart screen to “show me the living room”, and you never have to miss a moment. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 116,000 customers.

Wanting to add some of your other electronics to a smart home ecosystem? meross’ dual-outlet smart plugs can add control over any of your plug-in lights, appliances, and more to the palm of your hand. Currently, they’re down to $25 for a pack of two, and there’s always new options popping up in our smart home guide.

Kasa Pan & Tilt 2K Camera features:

Get the full picture of any space in your apartment, dorm or home with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt. Capture more delicate details and vivid colors than 1080p with sharp and crisp 2K HD. Provides outstanding image quality even when you zoom in with more pixels. Receive instant alerts and live stream 2K HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 ft. with Night Vision. KC410S continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 256 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available.

