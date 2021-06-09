meross 2-in-1 HomeKit Dual Smart Plugs hit all-time lows from $14 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its 2-pack of HomeKit Dual Outlet Smart Plugs for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $5 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $34, this is 25% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked yet at Amazon. These no hub-required outlets are a simple way to add some additional plugs to your HomeKit rig, but they are also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings setups. Alongside voice command support, the design allows you to get two, spaced-out plugs per wall outlet. This effectively doubles your receptacle options, all with smartphone control, scheduling, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 2-pack is overkill for your needs, you can score a single one of these plugs on sale for $13.99 Prime shipped, also via the official meross Amazon store. Remember to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $21 or more, this is a solid 35% price drop and the lowest we can find. The same specs and features apply here as well with a no hub-needed, HomeKit-ready design. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers.

The meross deals don’t stop there though, yesterday we spotted a fantastic deal on the brand’s 3-outlet HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug at under $21, not to mention this Dimmable Color Smart Lamp for your nightstand. Plus, you’ll find even more in our smart home deal hub including this Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb, the first price drop on Aqara’s new M2 HomeKit Smart Hub, and Facebook Portal and Portal TV devices. And don’t forget about this offer on Google’s Nest Wifi Router as well.

More on the meross Smart Plug Dual Wi-Fi Outlet:

Smart plugs 2 in 1 allow you to get 2 spaced outlets with one plug. Mini enough but there is a wide place between the two sockets, no interference and more space-saving. It supports home appliance up to 10A. To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, or an iPad. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!