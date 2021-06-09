Are you still on the hunt for the perfect Father’s Day gift? If so, Nike has a guide full of ideas to impress him. Whether he likes to run, play golf, or just look stylish in general, the Nike Father’s Day guide has an array of gift options. Be sure to head below the jump to find the top five gift ideas for Dad this Father’s Day from Nike, with pricing starting at $35. Nike Plus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery.

Nike React Infinity Pro Golf Shoes

If your dad likes to golf, the Nike React Infinity Pro Shoes are a great option. Built with revolutionary cushioning and innovative traction to help give your best swing yet. The Nike React Infinity Pro states that it will “give you the support, comfort and grip you need to play at your best.” This style is available in several fun color options and priced at $120.

Nike Dri-FIT Player Colorblock Polo Shirt

Pair your new golf shoes with the Dri-FIT Player Colorblock Polo Shirt. This stylish option is great for the course and beyond. The material is quick-drying, sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and highly breathable. The colorblock design is very on-trend for this season as well. The polo shirt is priced at $85 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers

Every man needs a great pair of casual sneakers in their wardrobe, and the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers are a fantastic option. This best-selling sneaker will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe, and it can be styled with workout or casual attire alike. They’re cushioned for added comfort and feature superior traction too. With over 2,000 positive reviews from Nike customers, they’re rated 4.9/5 stars.

Nike Dri-FIT UV Printed Shorts

Another great option for summer and Father’s Day is the Nike Dri-FIT UV Printed Shorts. These shorts are nice for everyday wear, and the material is lightweight for added comfort. I really enjoy the small print of these shorts that add an elevated look, and it’s available in four color options, too. This style is also infused with stretch, which is perfect for your golf game, and it helps cover your skin with UV protection. These shorts are priced at $70.

Nike Classic Hat

Keep your face out of the sun and protect your eyes with the Nike AeroBill Classic99 Golf Hat. This hat is available in various color options and has a perforated design to help keep your head cool. It’s priced at $35 and has a large, fashionable logo on the front.

