Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb supports HomeKit Adaptive Lighting at $15

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White Ambiance LED Smart Bulb for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer saves you 40% while marking one of the very first discounts to date alongside a new Amazon all-time low. While not as feature-packed as the more flagship multicolor bulb, the Philips Hue White Ambiance LED delivers adjustable temperatures for filling your space with cool blue light in the morning to wake you up, or warmer shades to wrap up the day. On top of Bluetooth connectivity that makes using the Zigbee Hue hub optional, you’re looking at Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control. Plus, HomeKit Adaptive Lighting adds another level of automation into the mix. Over 460 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At this price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smart bulb with the same feature set for less. As a comparison, right now you’d pay the same $15 for the standard dimmable white version of Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb, which ditches the tunable lighting and adaptive features noted above. And because the lead deal doesn’t need a hub to get started, it can make for a notable way to inch into the Philips Hue ecosystem.

But for other ways to expand your smart home without having to pay full price, our relevant guide is always worth a look for the best discounts out there. Speaking of HomeKit upgrades though, we just got a first look at the new 2-button Smart Switch from LIFX last week which arrives with a slick in-wall design to command overhead lighting with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Launching later this summer, you’ll want to swing by our coverage for all of the details.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb features:

Set the mood with 50,000 shades of tuneable white light. Control your Philips Hue Smart Lights all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device or your favorite voice assistant. Add up to 10 Hue Bluetooth/Zigbee smart bulbs with the (free) Hue Bluetooth app. When ready to connect a voice assistant, just go to Settings > Add voice assistant in the Hue App.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!