AirPods Pro with Spatial Audio return to some of the best prices yet starting at $155, more

Daily Steals is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro in new open-box condition for $169.99 shipped when code RTR20 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer is matching the second-best price to date in any condition and comes within $15 of the all-time low of a refurbished model. Those who don’t mind going with a refurbished option though can drop the price to $154.99 at Woot, matching the all-time low.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for Spatial Audio as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last week like Dolby Atmos and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation, ands they also happen to be on sale today for those willing to go the refurbished route at Woot. Having dropped to $109.99, these are down from the original $199 price tag and marking one of the deepest discounts to date. If you don’t want to wait for the rumored next-generation pair launching in the future, today’s deal is an affordable way to hold you over. Includes a 90-day warranty. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here for some better insight on what you’re missing compared to the featured Pro model.

Otherwise, don’t forget to check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the new Skullcandy Dime earbuds that are just $25. These found these to be ideal workout companions for the price, especially for those who want to throw a pair of dedicated workout earbuds in their bag to have on-hand for quick runs and the like.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

