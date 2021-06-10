Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case drops to new all-time low at $54

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case for $53.99 shipped in Baltic Blue. Normally fetching $59, like you’ll pay for other styles, today’s offer is the first discount on this specific colorway, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low across any variant. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

After you’ve picked up a new leather cover for your iPhone 12, don’t forget that you can kit out the rest of your setup with other discounts on official MagSafe accessories. Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet is still marked down for one of the first times to $49 at Amazon, delivering a place to hold IDs or bank cards. Not to mention, the in-house MagSafe Charger itself is still sitting at $34, as well.

All of this week’s other best deals can be found in our Apple guide, which is headlined by a notable discount on AirPods Pro starting at $155. Arriving with active noise cancellation and support for all of the new improvements to Apple Music like Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, these price cuts are a compelling chance to take Apple’s flagship earbuds for a spin without having to pay anywhere close to full price.

Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 12 | 12 Pro, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

