Targus’ Hero backpack is made of 26 recycled bottles, at new low of $36 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the Targus Cypress Hero Backpack for $35.93 shipped. Typically selling for around $60, that knocks 40% off to mark a new all-time low. Comprised entirely of recycled plastics, this sizable pack can hold up to a 15.6-inch MacBook in the dedicated sleeve. You’ll also find plenty of notebook, pen, phone, and other pockets tucked inside for easy organizing. It features three main compartments to divvy up everything you’ll need day-to-day, so it’s ideal for students and travel. And ultimately, there are few better ways to put 26 recycled water bottles to use than a sleek new catch-all carrier. Rated 4.7/5 stars. See more below.

Interested in exploring some bolder styles? These darling Modoker backpacks feature vegan leather straps to compliment the chic, classic design. They come in a wide array of colors, and the base model can fit a 15.6-inch laptop in one of the dedicated compartments. Plus, there’s a built-in USB charging port so you never have to worry about running out of juice. And ringing up a full $12 under our lead, it’s one of the most versatile budget bags we can find. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 15,000 customers.

While Modoker might not be opting for an eco-friendly model, Incase is teaming up with BIONIC and WaterKeeper Alliance for a new collection made form recovered ocean plastic. The resulting filament is sturdy, tear-resistant, and pretty stylish if I do say so myself. Plus, each bag is a living testament to the important work of depolluting our planet’s precious coastal areas.

Targus Cypress Hero Backpack features:

  • Made from 26 recycled water bottles
  • Dedicated padded laptop compartment
  • Large main compartment for files and gear
  • Workstation for smaller accessories
  • Front, quick-stash pocket

