Just launched today, Clarks starts the summer off with a limited-edition vintage collaboration with Levi’s. There are three styles in this collection: the Desert Boot, Weaver, and Wallabee. The pastel hue range adds a vintage feel, and each style features a suede design. One of the most distinctive parts of this collaboration is the Clarks classic label with a unique Levi’s tab. Each pair comes in at $260, and Clarks offers free delivery. The line was designed to accompany Levi’s Vintage Clothing’s “Loose Fix” line, which was made to highlight Manchester bars and music venues. So be sure to head below the jump to find out even more details about the Levi’s x Clarks collaboration.

Clarks states, “In late ’80s Manchester, alternative rock collided with dance culture, creating a whole new scene. The sound grew headier, and the style became bolder. And the footwear of choice? Clarks.​ We’ve joined forces with Levi’s Vintage Clothing for a fiercely original collection that faithfully captures the bright, bold acid-house vibes of bygone eras.”

Levi’s x Clarks Desert Boots

One of the first styles in this collection is the Desert Boots. These boots come in a pale dusty blue coloring and Clarks’ premium suede. I love that these boots are versatile to wear year-round and look lovely with jeans or chino pants alike. This style also has a crepe sole that’s cushioned to promote comfort too. The dusty blue coloring gives this style the retro feel, which is very on-trend for this season. I also really enjoy the lavender laces on this style and that both men and women can wear them alike.

Weaver Moccasin Shoes

The second style is the “Weaver,” which is a Moccasin style shoe, and it’s available in a light yellow/mustard coloring. This shoe is accompanied by a green lacing and also green touches on the logos as well. The slip-on design really adds convenience, and these shoes will stand out with any look. This style already has a rating of 4.7/5 stars and would also make a great Father’s Day gift for a fashionable dad.

Wallabee Shoes

Finally, the Wallabee Pink Combi Shoes are the last shoe in the collection. This style has a wedge-like base to give you a touch of height to your look, and the pink coloring really makes it stand out. I also love the yellow contrasting laces, and this is a perfect shoe for summer. Again, both men and women alike can style these shoes, and they’re priced at $260.

