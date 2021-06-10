Father’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t picked up a gift yet, this guide is for you. With summer officially here as well, we’re rounding up the best new sunglasses for men in 2021. Whether you’re looking for a sport, casual, or business style, we’ve found several great styles for you. So be sure to head below the jump to find our top picks in new sunglasses this summer.

New Casual and Business Sunglasses

A classic pair of sunglasses with a modern twist is the new Ray-Ban Resin Aviator Sunglasses. These sunglasses are available in several color options and will pair with all of your casual or business wear alike. This style has 100% UV protection, and it has logos on the frame and on the lens. They’re priced at $154 and will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

However, if you’re looking for more of a round style to flatter your face, the new Tom Ford Ansel Sunglasses are a standout. This style will elevate any look, and the gold T’s on the frame really add a fashionable touch. These sunglasses were also made in Italy and offer 100% UV protection. This style does come with a price tag of $395. However, if you’re looking for a similar, less expensive style, you should try the Converse Chuck Round Sunglasses here. The Converse style is priced at just $69.

Sport Style Sunglasses

If you like to golf or participate in outdoor sporting events, the new Nike Maverick Polarized Sunglasses are a must-have. These cool shades are lightweight, durable, polarized to help you see clearly, and come with a fashionable matte black frame. They’re priced at nearly $199 and come with free shipping at Nordstrom.

Another new style that features a sporty frame is the Oakley 59mm Polarized Square style. These fashionable shades can be dressed up or down seamlessly and have a durable frame that’s great for outdoor sports. I really love the all-black frame, and it has an anti-glare lens to help you see clearly. You can currently find this style priced at $183. However, if you’re looking for a sporty bright lens, then the new Oakley Sylas Mirrored Sunglasses are a phenomenal option.

You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Nike Father’s Day List here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!