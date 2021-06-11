FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Military-grade Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds now available with crush-proof design, more

-
HeadphonesNewsJaybird
Order Now!

Jaybird is doing what it does best once again and has released a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. The new Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds feature active noise cancellation, a truly wireless design, 24-hour battery life, and perhaps most notably, a military-grade construction. A tough design aims to keep these earbuds protected from water, sweat, in addition to being dropped or even crushed. Unsurprisingly, Vista 2 also wields a Find My Case feature as well. Continue reading to learn more.

Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds offers ‘Earthproof’ design

If you like to lead a life that kicks the concern of damaged electronics to the curb, Jaybird wants your business. The company’s new Vista 2 earbuds go where other earbuds have not and are touted as offering “Earthproof durability.” Not only do the earbuds have a water-, sweat-, crush-, and drop-proof design, now the case boasts an IP54 water-resistance rating.

The Jaybird Vista 2 charging case can be refueled over USB-C or wirelessly using Qi. Once topped off, you can expect each earbud to operate for up to eight hours. The case can refuel both earbuds two times, providing up to 24 hours of total listening time. EQ settings can be customized using the Jaybird app, and audio is funneled through 6mm milled drivers.

“Premium sound quality is crucial for athletes’ earbuds, inspiring them to push their limits,” said David Raffone, Head of Jaybird. “But equally as important is the athlete’s ability to stay aware of their surroundings. At Jaybird, we’ve been innovating and working with professional athletes to achieve this balance, and with its advanced technology, Vista 2 does just that.”

Pricing and availability

The new Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are available now. Despite having a multitude of competition in the earbuds arena, Logitech’s sub-brand seems quite confident in this release. This is quickly conveyed by the $199.99 price tag, showing quite a bit of confidence in this release. If that doesn’t phase you, these earbuds are up for grabs at Jaybird, Amazon, and other retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

Like it or not, AirPods are the comparison many will draw from when shopping for a new pair of earbuds. While Jaybird Vista 2 undercut the $249 list price of AirPods Pro, Apple’s top-tier earbuds have sold for well under that price at Amazon and other retailers for quite some time now. Since this means that Vista 2 will have to go head-to-head on value, it’s a good thing that Jaybird is tackling features that AirPods Pro cannot (and likely will not) compete with anytime soon.

I’m specifically singling out military-grade specifications, which deliver a water-, sweat-, crush-, and drop-proof design. One could argue that this is what AppleCare is for, but you still have to spend extra to receive it, pay a deductible, and potentially make a trip to an Apple Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Jaybird

About the Author

New SmallRig Mini Follow Focus upgrades your compact vi...
Polaroid releases Keith Haring-inspired instant camera ...
Review: Linedock delivers a tailored MacBook Pro compan...
Arcade1Up brings Turtles in Time to its lineup alongsid...
Razer debuts new Opus X gaming headphones with ANC and ...
Apple AirPods Max see rare discount, plummeting to new ...
Monkeys, pirates, squirrels, oh my! MTG Modern Horizons...
All-new Samsung Galaxy Book Go runs Windows 10, costs $...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Tested: Move over, AirPods – Skullcandy Dime earbuds are a compelling fitness companion at just $25

Buy now Learn More
Save 60%

VANKYO X200 Wireless Earbuds offer 120-hour battery, IPX8 waterproofing at $19 (60% off)

$19 Learn More

Sony’s all-new XM4 true wireless earbuds deliver improved ANC with a 40% smaller design

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $50

Bring the New Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip on your next workout at $41

$41 Learn More
50% off

This gooseneck iPad stand can move 360-degrees at 50% off, now $13 on Amazon

$13 Learn More

New SmallRig Mini Follow Focus upgrades your compact videography kit

Learn More
Save 60%

Bring some rustic charm to your kitchen with this darling wooden baker’s rack at $38.50 (Reg. $96)

$38.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Keep your car happy and healthy with this highly-rated 12V battery tester at new low of $27

$27 Learn More