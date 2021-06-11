Jaybird is doing what it does best once again and has released a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. The new Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds feature active noise cancellation, a truly wireless design, 24-hour battery life, and perhaps most notably, a military-grade construction. A tough design aims to keep these earbuds protected from water, sweat, in addition to being dropped or even crushed. Unsurprisingly, Vista 2 also wields a Find My Case feature as well. Continue reading to learn more.

Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds offers ‘Earthproof’ design

If you like to lead a life that kicks the concern of damaged electronics to the curb, Jaybird wants your business. The company’s new Vista 2 earbuds go where other earbuds have not and are touted as offering “Earthproof durability.” Not only do the earbuds have a water-, sweat-, crush-, and drop-proof design, now the case boasts an IP54 water-resistance rating.

The Jaybird Vista 2 charging case can be refueled over USB-C or wirelessly using Qi. Once topped off, you can expect each earbud to operate for up to eight hours. The case can refuel both earbuds two times, providing up to 24 hours of total listening time. EQ settings can be customized using the Jaybird app, and audio is funneled through 6mm milled drivers.

“Premium sound quality is crucial for athletes’ earbuds, inspiring them to push their limits,” said David Raffone, Head of Jaybird. “But equally as important is the athlete’s ability to stay aware of their surroundings. At Jaybird, we’ve been innovating and working with professional athletes to achieve this balance, and with its advanced technology, Vista 2 does just that.”

Pricing and availability

The new Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are available now. Despite having a multitude of competition in the earbuds arena, Logitech’s sub-brand seems quite confident in this release. This is quickly conveyed by the $199.99 price tag, showing quite a bit of confidence in this release. If that doesn’t phase you, these earbuds are up for grabs at Jaybird, Amazon, and other retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

Like it or not, AirPods are the comparison many will draw from when shopping for a new pair of earbuds. While Jaybird Vista 2 undercut the $249 list price of AirPods Pro, Apple’s top-tier earbuds have sold for well under that price at Amazon and other retailers for quite some time now. Since this means that Vista 2 will have to go head-to-head on value, it’s a good thing that Jaybird is tackling features that AirPods Pro cannot (and likely will not) compete with anytime soon.

I’m specifically singling out military-grade specifications, which deliver a water-, sweat-, crush-, and drop-proof design. One could argue that this is what AppleCare is for, but you still have to spend extra to receive it, pay a deductible, and potentially make a trip to an Apple Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!