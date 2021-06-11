Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy A32 5G sports a quad-camera array at all-time low of $205

Amazon is offering the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 64GB Android Smartphone for $204.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves $75 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Note: Shipping is delayed two to five weeks, but ordering today locks in the all-time low price here. Being factory unlocked, and 5G-compatible, this smartphone is ready to tackle anything thrown at it. You’ll find 15W fast charging, an all-day 5,000mAh battery, quad-camera array, and a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. For storage, 64GB is built-in and it can be expanded by up to 1TB when you add a microSD card. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

While a 1TB microSD card might be overkill and expensive, you can pick up a 128GB model for just $20 on Amazon right now. This expands your storage to have the ability to offline thousands of movies, songs, and photos at the same time. Plus, when the time comes, it can also be used in a DSLR to capture memories of you and the family.

After picking up the Galaxy A32 5G above, you’ll want to give our daily Android apps roundup a look for more great ways to save. However, if you’re an iPhone fan, Verizon’s latest sale is just for you. Right now, the iPhone 12 is buy one get one FREE with a bonus $600 credit on top of that. iPhone 12 delivers an all-new design to Apple’s smartphone with more boxy edges, MagSafe accessories, and 5G connectivity.

More on the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G:

Power to Stay Connected: Give your charger the day off; Galaxy A32 5G’s long-lasting 5,000mAh battery helps you do more with 5G, with 15W Fast Charging there to give you a quick boost when you need it

Smooth Scrolling Up Ahead: A fast and reliable processor makes your 5G experience virtually lag free

Versatile Camera Experience: The smartphone’s 4 lenses in the back plus a flattering front-facing camera means you’re ready to go wherever inspiration leads with its next-level 5-lens camera system

