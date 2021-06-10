It is now time for the day’s most notable price drops on Android apps and games. All of the best hardware offers can be found in our our Android and Google deal hubs, just make sure you don’t miss today’s 50% price drop on Google Stadia Premiere Edition. But for now, we are ready to collect the day’s best mobile deals courtesy of Google Play including titles like Twilight Pro Unlock, Football Manager 2021, Baby Sleep PRO, Dwarf Journey, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at Thursday’s most notable deals on Android games and apps.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on Samsung Galaxy S21+ at $200 off and OnePlus 8T handsets we are tracking some great Android-friendly laptops today in the form of Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 back at the all-time low and the all-new Samsung Galaxy Book Go. On top of our price drop on Razer’s Kishi Gamepad, today we spotted Google Stadia Premiere Edition at 50% off the going rate. Just be sure to check out some of the Android accessory offers including Google’s official 10W charging stand and the Yummly smart wireless meat thermometer, as well as this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Twilight Pro Unlock:

Are you having trouble falling asleep? Are your kids hyperactive when playing with the tablet before bed time? Are you using your smart phone or tablet in the late evening? Twilight may be a solution for you! Recent research suggests that exposure to blue light before sleep may distort your natural (circadian) rhythm and cause inability to fall asleep. The cause is the photoreceptor in your eyes, called Melanopsin. This receptor is sensitive to a narrow band of blue light in the 460-480nm range which may suppress Melatonin production – a hormone responsible for your healthy sleep-wake cycles.

